Thank you for supporting Test cricket so passionately: Shane Warne to Virat Kohli





Spider legend Shane Warne has thanked star batter Virat Kohli for “passionately supporting” Test cricket, a day after he stepped down as skipper of the Indian Test team. Kohli ended his seven-year reign as India’s most successful Test captain on Saturday, moving a day after an unexpected 1-2 series loss to South Africa. READ: Kohli steps down as test captain Under Kohli, India won 40 out of 68 tests, a record that made him one of the most successful test captains in world cricket. congratulations @imVkohli on what you and your team have achieved under your leadership and thank you for supporting test cricket so passionately and ensuring it remains the number 1 form of the game https://t.co/zlePdPQZG0 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 16, 2022 “Congratulations @imVkohli on what you and your team have achieved under your leadership and thank you for supporting test cricket so passionately and ensuring it remains the number 1 form of the game,” Warne tweeted. Kohli is the most successful test captain India has ever produced. After taking the reins from Mahendra Singh Dhoni, he led India in 68 test matches and took 40 wins with a 58.82 win rate. As Test captain, he recorded his first series win against Sri Lanka in 2015, a win that India took after 22 years on the Emerald Island. Last year, Warne was all credit to Kohli after his team beat England by 157 runs in the fourth Test at The Oval to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-game streak. ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22 5th Test, Day 3 Highlights: Australia win by 146 runs to take the Ashes 4-0 Warne had then called Kohli the greatest superstar in the world of cricket. However, the Australian great wasn’t too happy with the Indian maestro after letting him rip on the stump mic following the DRS episode that gave Dean Elgar a lifeline during the third and final test against South Africa in Cape Town. “Look, it’s an interesting one, I’m not sure if that should happen from a captain of an international team. “But sometimes the frustration overflows, you just get so frustrated and that’s why I said I wonder if that’s happened three or four times in the series, and that was like okay, that’s enough now we can’t have it anymore, “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/thank-you-for-supporting-test-cricket-so-passionately-shane-warne-to-virat-kohli/article38278031.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos