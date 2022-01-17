Novak Djokovic loses on big payday, shot at tennis history after deportation





Novak Djokovic will not play at the Australian Open this month after Australian judges ruled in favor of the government upholding the decision to revoke his visa and expel him from the country. Djokovic wanted to start the tennis season well with his 21st major championship, but will have to watch the tournament from home without him. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM The Serbian tennis star is also missing out on a potential big reward if he won the Australian Open. The winner of the men’s singles will receive approximately $2.1 million. Djokovic entered the tournament with three consecutive Australian Open wins and nine in total before the visa scandal saw him gobble up a hotel in Melbourne and eventually kick him out of the country. NOVAK DJOKOVIC LEAVES AUSTRALIA ‘EXTREMELY DISAPPOINTED’, ‘UNCOMFORTABLE’ WITH AUSTRALIAN OPEN FOCUS Djokovic had not been vaccinated against the corona virus, but had been given a medical exemption to participate in the tournament, based on a previous infection with the corona virus. He was detained when he entered the country because border officials claimed his exemption was not valid – leading to the 10-day drama. Djokovic said he was “extremely disappointed” by Sunday’s court ruling, adding that he was “uncomfortable” with the amount of attention he received on the matter. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE “I hope now we can all focus on the game and the tournament that I love,” he said. “I will now take some time to rest and recover before commenting further.” The Associated Press contributed to this report.

