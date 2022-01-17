Jets’ Samberg, Pionk have a hockey-crazy hometown that radiates pride

WINNIPEG What are the odds that a hockey-crazed city of just under 10,000 people will produce two NHL players that fit on the same team, let alone skate on the same defensive pair?

To say there was a good chance it wouldn’t is a wild understatement, but on Thursday night, the people of Hermantown, Minnesota, were glued to the television and other viewing devices as Dylan Samberg made his NHL debut for the Winnipeg Jets alongside Neal Pionk against the Detroit Red Wings.

Bruce Plante has coached hockey in Hermantown for nearly five decades, including a 28-year tenure with the Hermantown Hawks high school program that both Samberg and Pionk played for and was one of those to burst with pride.

I watched the game at home and boy, Dylan did really well in his first time and that was great to see. He just seemed to be able to handle everything so well, Plante said in a telephone interview on Sunday morning. Being a couple, that was quite unique for small Hermantown. Those are two boys that our childhood children really look up to. They watch them and they know them because they watched them in high school.

To have them do this on the big stage is pretty special for everyone in Hermantown. There was a lot of talk about it and a lot of texting. It was a really cool event for the hockey community. Were proud of those guys who keep playing (in the NHL). were happy for them. They were such great leaders in Hermantown.

As Plante explains, the community’s passion for the sport comes from a pure place.

It actually all starts on the outdoor courts, says Plante. We have four outdoor courts next to our arena and the kids play on them non-stop from age four to high school. The high school students still go out after training.

It starts there and then of course all the little kids line up and watch the high school games. That’s a big deal for them and that’s where the culture really starts.

With eight players (including four defenders) landing in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols, Samberg not only jumped into the lineup, but found himself on the Jets second pairing with Pionk, a man with whom he regularly trained and with which he was reasonably acquainted.

Samberg was thrilled to be able to share the experience with Pionk.

He had a strong appreciation for what the moment was like for the people of Hermantown and felt the support.

It’s great, Samberg said. The chance of that is of course very rare and coming out of a small town like Hermantown it’s a great community, everyone is always pushing for each other. I was lucky enough to have many people at home reaching out and getting all that love and care for me. So, that was great.

Pink also recognized the meaning.

Really special, said Pionk. To have two kids, we probably grew 10 minutes apart, went to a high school with only about 600 kids together, and obviously played for the same youth program, high school program, and college program. And to not only play together, but also to play together in an NHL game, was pretty special. I’m sure the whole town was watching Thursday night.

Pionk and Samberg followed similar paths, qualifying for Hermantown High and eventually playing three seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, although Pionk spent two more full seasons in the USHL before enrolling in college.

There was another important difference in their respective journeys.

Pionk was an unwritten free agent who eventually signed with the New York Rangers after his third college season, while Samberg was a second round pick (43rd overall) of the Jets in the 2017 NHL Draft.

I thought it was pretty cool that he was (on a pairing) with Neal and I was hoping to find a picture of those two on the blue line together so maybe we can get it on the rink somewhere, UMD Bulldogs head coach Scott Sandelin, who coached both players, said Sunday. For Dylan, he probably felt a little more at ease in his first match because of their relationship.

Although he played a clean game against the Red Wings, Samberg’s ability to turn the page quickly will serve him well as he continues his development path and works his way up to become an NHL regular.

He’s also not one to dwell on a lot of mistakes, he just moves on, said Sandelin, who spoke to Samberg the night before the game.

Samberg made a strong first impression on Jets interim head coach Dave Lowry and that translated into nearly 18 minutes of ice time, including nearly four minutes on the penalty kill.

I thought he played solid. He played with his identity. He played to his strengths, Lowry said. He is a very good defender, he is on the ice, he skates well. He was able to close the gap, he was able to move the puck and make good short plays. When you bring in a player and it’s his first game in the National Hockey League and he takes deadly penalties, it shows how much confidence we have in the player and his ability.

When Samberg will get his next chance to showcase his talent remains to be seen, as Logan Stanley, Nathan Beaulieu and Ville Heinola will all get to play.

No matter when the next NHL game comes, you get the sense that Samberg is willing to embrace the moment.

That’s another big part of his identity and it’s something you can’t really learn.

He is definitely a winner that he has always won in PeeWee, Bantam, High School and college, Plante said. He’s in that category. He can play very well at big moments. He has that great balance and he is comfortable in those situations. You never had to worry that he was ready.

I’ve never seen it rattle. He definitely has an edge over him. Nobody interferes with him. Hell will take on someone if it has to. He is a competitor and he has deep-seated competition in his soul.