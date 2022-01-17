Sports
Sports happening in Singapore (10-16 Jan)
SINGAPORE Here’s an overview of sporting events and developments in Singapore over the past week (10-16 January):
Netball Super League resumes after a 2-year hiatus
The Deloitte Netball Super League (NSL) resumed on Saturday (Jan. 15) after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and through March 6, six teams will compete at Our Tampines Hub.
This will be the first full-scale local league after the Singapore Premier League, with matches played in the usual 7-vs-7 format. Last year, due to the secure controls in place, the NSL could not be kept in its normal format and a modified 3-vs-3 competition took place instead.
The tournament opener saw the Blaze Dolphins upset title holders Sneakers Stingrays to win the score 58-37. Then Fier Orcas defeated Swifts Barracudas 48-44, while the Mission Mannas completed the round of matches beating Magic Marlins 53-31.
STTA promotes four youth rowers to senior team
The Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) has promoted four promising youth paddlers to the senior national team as of this month: Izaac Quek, 15, Ser Lin Qian, 15, Zhou Jingyi, 16, and Lucas Tan, 22.
At the age of 12, Izaac won a gold and two bronze medals at the 2018 Southeast Asian Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championships and became the first Singaporean to become the world No. 1 in the world rankings for boys under 15 in April 2021.
Lin Qian earned a bronze medal at the 2021 ITTF World Youth Championships and is the only Southeast Asian player among 30 rowers to earn the With The Future In Mind (WFIM) scholarship last year.
Jingyi was the first Singaporean to win the 2017 ITTF World Hopes Week and Challenge in Luxembourg at the age of 12. She was also the youngest Singaporean to reach the top five in the world rankings for girls under 15 in June 2018.
Tans’ achievements also include a team silver at the 2017 SEA Games, a team gold and two bronze medals at the 2018 SEA Championships and a team bronze at the 2019 Commonwealth Championships.
Hurdler Ang Chen Xiang breaks own national record in 110m
National hurdler Ang Chen Xiang broke his own national record in the men’s 110-meter hurdles on Saturday (Jan. 15) during the Club Zoom Kindred Spirit Series 2.
The 27-year-old clocked 14.16 seconds in the Home of Athletics, surpassing his 14.25 seconds at the 2019 Asian Athletics Championships.
The result will serve him well to qualify for the May SEA Games in Hanoi, where the qualifier for his event is 13.99 seconds. At his previous SEA Games outing in 2019, Ang ran 14.49 seconds to finish eighth in the final.
Prominent football pundit Shebby Singh dies aged 61
Former Malaysia international Serbegeth Singh, who later became a well-known football pundit in Southeast Asia, died of a heart attack on Wednesday (January 12) while cycling in Johor Baru. He was 61.
Serbegeth, better known as Shebby Singh, won the M-League twice and the Malaysia Cup three times with Kuala Lumpur from 1984 to 1990. He made his international debut in 1982 and helped Malaysia to gold at the 1989 SEA Games.
He retired from international football in 1991, amassed 61 caps, but continued to play for Pahang, Negeri Sembilan and Perak before hanging up his boots in 1996.
Shebby then became a prominent football pundit on TV, working with Astro SuperSport, Fox Sports and ESPN Asia for the past 24 years. In June 2012, he was appointed Global Adviser to Blackburn Rovers at the English Championships.
