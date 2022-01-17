Former Blues say Pronger was one of the very best

The 6-foot-6 blueliner first came to St. Louis on July 27, 1995 when then-head coach and general manager Mike Keenan traded a fan favorite—Brendan Shanahan—with the Hartford Whalers to take him over.

#2 overall in the 1993 NHL Draft, Pronger would spend nine seasons in St. Louis, where he became a fan favorite himself, becoming one of the best defenders the League had ever seen.

Pronger played in 598 regular season games with the Blues, scoring 356 points (84 goals, 272 assists) and 931 penalty minutes. He became the second (and most recent) defenseman in NHL history to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (MVP) and Norris Trophy (best defender) in the same season, joining the great Bobby Orr.

As a Blue, Pronger was a four-time NHL All-Star, a top five finisher in the Norris Trophy and named one of the “100 Greatest Players” by the NHL in 2017.

The Blues will take out Pronger’s number 44 in a pregame ceremony on Monday, January 17 against Nashville. The ceremony starts at 6:00 PM

We asked several of Pronger’s former teammates what they thought about number 44 being taken to the top along with some of the other Blues greats, and here’s what they had to say:

Al MacInnis

Prongs was definitely the best defender I’ve ever played with, and he’s definitely in the conversation for arguably the best of all time. He had all the components you could want in player: size, skill, great feel, effortless skater, physique, mean… and he hated losing.

Mike Keenan

The transaction I made to acquire Chris Pronger for Brendan Shanahan was highly controversial at the time, but turned out to be one of the most significant transactions in the history of the blues. Chris definitely deserves to have his number on the rafters. A Hart and Norris Trophy winner in the same year?! When he was called up, we all remember who became number 2 and not who became number 1.

Marc Bergevin

Prongs never took a night off. Game in and game out, he was there and he participated. He brought everything he had with him every night. I love Prongs!

Dallas Drake

I was lucky enough to play in the NHL for 16 years, but I’ve never played with a player who could influence the game in so many different ways as Chris. Defensively, he was the best player on the ice in every game. Offensively, I feel like he was as good as everyone else and could have been better if he didn’t have to play more than 30 minutes a night. Physically, he made the game absolutely miserable for everyone we played.

Scott Young

What amazed me about Prongs was the way he could control a match, especially the year he won the Hart Trophy. Somehow he dictated the pace of the game on every shift and never looked rushed. I never remember him clambering because he was always in the right position and had an incredible composure. He made the game look so easy.

Scott Mellanby

Chris Pronger is one of the Top 10 defenders of all time. He played in three Stanley Cup finals with three different organizations and the team retiring his number wasn’t even one of them – how good is that?! With the Blues, Pronger won the Norris, the Hart and the Presidents’ Trophy. I was honored to experience that up close.

Doug Weight

Chris Pronger’s ability to move the puck to the right player at the right time, always tire to tire, is something few players have ever been able to do with such consistency. He mastered the skill of a precise, hard shot while holding his head high – simply amazing accuracy and the ability to perfect the shot pass. He played on the edge – sometimes over it – but made himself difficult to play against and always hard on the opponent’s best players. And he had an uncanny ability to log massive minutes in all facets of the game – power play, even power and shorthanded.

Geoff Courtnal

Chris was a great teammate who really became a star in St. Louis. I remember our first year there together and he really was a star in the playoffs. He competed hard and pushed himself to become one of the best defenders in the League. His agility and reach made him a very difficult kid to play against, and he frustrated many players – including me – in training. Chris will always be remembered for his great years in St. Louis. It’s an honor to take off a player’s jersey, and Chris Pronger’s jersey hanging there will remind Blues fans how great he was. He’s a great friend. Congratulations, Pronks!

Chris McAlpine

Prongs was one of the most dominant players I’ve ever played with. His ability to control games with his skills – and meanness when needed – made him an absolute force. He never took a day off and I admired his drive to be great. Best of all, he was the ultimate teammate who motivated everyone with his game.