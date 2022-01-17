Joe Root Demands Big Change After Another Ashes Collapse Rounds Out England’s Humiliation





to our coverage of day three of the fifth Ashes Test in Hobart with England looking for a consolation win – but they have plenty of work to do. England’s bowlers tied Australia back by three wickets under the Hobart lights on day two, but the hosts reached the end of the game at 37 for three – a 152-run lead. The 8,711 crowd at Bellerive Oval witnessed the fall of 17 wickets over the course of the day, as Australia were sent off for 303 in the opening session and England’s first innings ended at 188 under the spotlight from the night session. England still had time to remove David Warner for a pair, Marnus Labuschagne for five and Usman Khawaja for eleven when the visiting bowlers got some movement and bounced out of the pink ball. Warner was sacked by Stuart Broad for the 14th time in his Test career, the sailor became England’s most prolific bowler in Ashes Tests with his 129th wicket. Steve Smith, who had scored 17 not out, and night watchman Scott Boland, unbeaten on three, continue to look for Australia’s lead and put the hosts on course to end the series 4-0. “It was a very good result to bowl them out for 180,” said Australian captain Pat Cummins. “There are the kind of night sessions that you have to be wary of when you get caught with a new ball. I think it was a really good attempt to only get three deficits in very difficult conditions.” Cummins had previously taken 4-45 as the vanguard of Australia’s attack, while England’s batting once again crumbled in the face of unbridled pace. England got off to a disastrous start with Rory Burns running out with just two runs on the board, and none of the England batsmen looked close to a second century of the series for the tourists. Dawid Malan (25) and his captain Joe Root (34) put together a 49-run partnership that seemed to solidify the England innings, but Cummins sent them both away in short order. Chris Woakes was dropped twice in his 36, and Sam Billings made a solid 29 in his first Test innings before being caught on the limit by Boland bowling Cameron Green. Australian spinner Nathan Lyon was unable to deliver a single ball in the England innings as the pacers took over, but he made a brilliant flyout just about to sack Ben Stokes for four. Lyon also contributed 31 runs, including three sixes, as the Australian tailenders added 62 runs for the loss of the last four wickets in the opening session. England’s attempt early on was not helped by being a bowler short, while Ollie Robinson still suffered from a back spasm that forced him off the field on the first day. In the evening session, the Sear returned to the bowl. “It’s a huge session tomorrow,” Billings said. “They are clearly at the front of the game, but we have a chance to really break through in the morning.”

