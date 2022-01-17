The best FIFA Football Awards 2021: how to watch live online, times, nominees





There was a comprehensive list of superstars nominated for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021 and these were subsequently narrowed down to a final three shortlist in each category. Thanks to ongoing concerns and restrictions regarding covid-19, the event will be virtual, meaning we can all rustle up some vol-au-vents, open something with bubbly and enjoy the proceedings as one. Let’s see how and when to be ready… Came for this, stay for this: When are The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021? Zurich is the location, Monday 17th January 2022 is the date and 19:00 CET is the time for locals. That’s 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT. To discover what time is that wherever in the world you are. Your presenters for the event will be Reshmin Chowdhury and Jermaine Jenas, who will coordinate the award ceremony following last year’s achievements. Which awards are up for grabs? At The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021, we will find out the winners of The Best FIFA Women’s Player and The Best FIFA Men’s Player. There will also be specific prizes for goalkeepers and coaches, and maybe some other excitement as well. How can I watch The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021? To follow the event live you can jump to the livestream above at the right time at FIFA.com and the FIFA YouTube channel. As you are no doubt used to, here at AS USA you can also enjoy the build-up to the event, the details as they happen and all the reactions. We start our own procedure about an hour before the formalities start. Who are the last three nominees of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021? The final three nominees for The Best FIFA Womens Player are: – Jennifer Hermoso (Spain / FC Barcelona) – Sam Kerr (Australia / Chelsea FC Women) – Alexia Putellas (Spain / FC Barcelona) The final three nominees for The Best FIFA Mens Player are: – Robert Lewandowski (Poland / Bayern Munich) – Lionel Messi (Argentina / FC Barcelona / Paris Saint-Germain) – Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool FC) If you were wondering where your pick for the awards is, check out the full list of nominees below. The nominees for the best FIFA Football Awards 2021: The best FIFA player for men

Karim Benzema (France / Real Madrid) Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium / Manchester City) Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Juventus / Manchester United) Robert Lewandowski (Poland / Bayern Munich) Lionel Messi (Argentina / Barcelona / Paris Saint Germain) Neymar (Brazil / Paris Saint-Germain) Erling Haaland (Norway / Borussia Dortmund) Jorginho (Italy / Chelsea) N’Golo Kant (France / Chelsea) Kylian Mbapp (France / Paris Saint Germain) Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool) The best FIFA women’s player Stina Blackstenius (Sweden/Hcken) Aitana Bonmati (Spain / Barcelona) Lucy Bronze (England / Manchester City) Magdalena Eriksson (Sweden / Chelsea) Caroline Graham-Hansen (Norway / Barcelona) Pernille Harder (Denmark / Chelsea) Jennifer Hermoso (Spain / Barcelona) Ji So-yun (Republic of Korea / Chelsea) Sam Kerr (Australia / Chelsea) Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands / Arsenal) Ellen White (England/Manchester City) Alexia Putellas (Spain / FC Barcelona) Christine Sinclair (Canada/Portland Thorns) The best FIFA women’s coach Blueberry Corts (Spain / Barcelona) Peter Gerhardsson (Sweden / Sweden) Emma Hayes (England/Chelsea) Beverly Priestman (England/Canada) Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands / Netherlands/England) The best FIFA coach for men Antonio Conte (Italy / Inter / Tottenham) Hansi Flick (Germany / Bayern / Germany) Pep Guardiola (Spain / Manchester City) Roberto Mancini (Italy / Italy) Lionel Sebastin Scaloni (Argentina / Argentina) Diego Simeone (Argentina / Atltico Madrid) Thomas Tuchel (Germany / Chelsea) The best FIFA women’s goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany / Chelsea) Christiane Endler (Chile/Paris Saint Germain/Lyon) Stephanie Lynn Marie Labb (Canada / FC Rosengrd / Paris Saint Germain) Hedvig Lindahl (Sweden / Atltico Madrid) Alyssa Naeher (USA/Chicago Red Stars) The best FIFA goalkeeper for men

Alisson Becker (Brazil/Liverpool) Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy / Milan / Paris Saint-Germain) douard Mendy (Senegal / Chelsea) Manuel Neuer (Germany / Bayern Munich) Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark / Leicester City)

