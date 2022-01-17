



He really caused a riot. Novak Djokovic, the 34-year-old Serbian tennis champion currently number one by the Association of Tennis Professionals by a significant margin, has been declared by a different kind of umpire: the Australian Federal Court. The star athlete, not vaccinated against COVID-19, was expelled from the country on Sunday after a highly visible call. The Associated Press noted that a deportation order usually includes a three-year ban on returning to Australia. Djokovic, who bindsRoger FedererandRafael Nadalwith the highest number of Grand Slam wins at 20, has won the Australian Open nine times, including the last three consecutive years. He was top seeded for this year’s tournament before his lack of vaccination intervened. His plan to return to the famous blue courts of Melbourne Parks quickly became an international story when the superstar was denied entry to the country by Border Police in early January due to Australian public health protocols. In a rack on Sunday, Djokovic said: I respect the court’s ruling and I will cooperate with the relevant authorities in connection with my departure from the country. He was photographed at Melbourne airport wearing a 3M-manufactured mask in the airport lounge, before flying to Dubai. Serbian President, Aleksandar Vucic, called Djokovic’s hearing to keep his visa a farce full of lies, the AP’s report said. They think they humiliated Djokovic with this 10-day harassment, and they humiliated themselves too. If you were to say that the one who has not been vaccinated has no right to enter, Novak would not come or be vaccinated, the 51-year-old politician said. He also mentioned the incident Orwellian. Vucics’ commentary reflects the claims of Djokovics’ lawyers regarding a special exemption given to the athlete. It was believed he would be allowed to enter Australia despite not being vaccinated, as he had recently been infected with COVID-19. Nevertheless, Djokovic’s entry caused a lot consternation among Australian citizens, who endured more intense social restrictions in some of the worlds during the pandemic. (In the US, Australia’s move has previously been ridiculed by remarkably down-to-earth thinkers like Fox NewssLaura Ingrahamand senatorTed Cruz. senatorRand Paul referenced barbed wire camps for the unvaccinated in an Instagram comment.) Djokovicpronounced himselfagainst vaccination in April 2020, though he later softened his stance, saying he was not an expert and wanted to keep an open mind. In June 2020, Djokovic publicly apologized for hosting a tennis tournament in Serbia and Croatia, despite criticism that it violated social distancing restrictions. he, his wife jelena, and three other players later tested positive for COVID-19. In September 2020, Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open after he threw a ball and pelted a linesman in the throat. More great stories from Vanity Fair Camilla: The Controversial Figure Who Could Become Queen

