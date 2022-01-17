Girls Prep Hockey – Top 15: Nobles, Loomis Chaffee Rematch Monday; Andover, St. Paul’s Play To Draw





Girls Prep Top 15 rank Team * PR PR Previous ranking W l t 1 nobles 1 10 0 1 2 Williston 3 9 1 0 3 Andover 2 6 0 2 4 Loomis Chaffee 4 7 0 2 5 St. Paul’s 5 6 3 1 6 Cushing 6 7 4 0 7 New Hampton 13 6 3 1 8 deer field 10 2 1 2 9 Knows 9 2 4 2 10 Dexter Southfield 11 8 1 1 11 Tabor 7 4 3 2 12 Westminster 12 4 4 1 13 Choate 14 5 3 3 14 hotchkiss 15 2 3 0 15 Laurens Acad. NEW 6 5 1 As most programs have delayed the start of their schedules into the new year and a few teams are still waiting to get their first 2022 game in, here’s the first Girls Prep Top 15 of the new year. nobles (10-01) remains at #1 after a solid week with wins over Rivers (6-0), Middlesex (7-2) and Thayer (7-0). The ‘Dawgs Travel to #4’ Loomis Chaffee (7-0-2) Monday a huge game. The Pelicans left the Nobles with the only stain on their record, a goalless draw in early December. #2 Williston (9-1-0) has beaten its three opponents 19-1 since returning from intermission. Wednesday, the Wildcats are scheduled for upstart #10 Dexter Southfield (8-1-1) then face #11 Knows on Saturday. In their first game back, #3 Philips Andover (6-0-2) played to a 2-2 deadlock with #5 St. Paul’s (6-3-1), who also took an impressive 5-1 win over #6 Cushing (7-4-0). Andover will face Lawrence Academy on Wednesday. St. Paul’s has a rematch with Cushing the same day. Loomis is scheduled to be at #9 . to play Tabor (4-3-20 on Saturday. The great mover is New Hampton (6-3-1), as the Huskies jump to #7 after a big 3-2 on Tabor. Holderness is scheduled for Wednesday and then #8 deer field (2-1-2) on Friday. The Big Green have not played a game since December and will play against Choate on Wednesday. #13 Choate (5-3-3) had weekend wins over Pomfret (6-3) and Worcester Academy (5-2).

