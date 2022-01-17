Hawkeyes Roll Past Illini, 36-3 – University of Iowa Athletics





CHAMPAIGN, Illinois The University of Iowa wrestling team extended its double winning streak to 28 straight on Sunday with a 36-3 win over No. 21 Illinois. The Hawkeyes won nine out of ten games and added bonus points in four games to register their most lopsided Illinois win in 37 years. Drake Ayala opened the dual with a 7-4 decision at 125. He trailed 4-3 after two periods, but opened the third with a breakaway and added a takedown and nearly two minutes of driving time to finish with his third straight win , all against ranked opponents. Drew Bennett scored takedowns in the first and third periods and checked the top spot in a 10-1 key decision at 141. Bennett scored a four point overturn in the second period, racking up a total of three minutes and 41 seconds of driving time to earn his first career double win. Max Murin controlled the pace in a 9-3 decision with 149. Murin earned a point for teeing off in the first period, completed a takedown in the last minute of the second period and added two more takedowns in the third. Kaleb Young dominated the top spot with a five-minute tune, 11-second run at 157. Young scored a takedown 33 seconds into the game and finished the first period with a near-close four points. He added another four-point tilt in a drive into the second period, then closed the third with a pair of takedowns to end with a 16-1 technical fall. Iowa led 15-3 at halftime and recorded five more wins after the break. Alex Marinelli scored a takedown in the first 20 seconds and advanced to a 4-1 decision at 165. Michael Kemerer completed a takedown with just over a minute left in the first and ended his game with a fall in two minutes, 35 seconds at 174. The pin was his second of the weekend. Abe Assad scored a takedown in the closing seconds of the second and led off the third with a breakaway to win 5-2 at 184. Jacob Warner made seven in a row for the Hawkeyes shutout 6-0 at 197. Warner scored takedowns in the first and third periods, added a breakaway in the second and racked up two minutes and 55 seconds of driving time. Tony Cassioppi closed the double with a pin on 285. Cassioppi led 9-0 before ending the game with 18 seconds left in the third. We love the way this has ended, said Iowa head coach Tom Brands. Boys are good at wrestling. I think the next step is bonus points. If it’s 5-0, it’s going to be 8-0. And if it’s 8-0, it becomes 15-0, and if it is 15-0, it falls. Keep making progress. There is a lot of wrestling in the season. We have a lot of work to do. Went to Columbus, Ohio. NEXT ONE

The No. 2 Hawkeyes travel to Columbus, Ohio, to face No. 7 Ohio State at 7 p.m. (CT) on Friday at the Covelli Center. The dual will be broadcast live on BTN. COMMENTS

Iowa has won 28 straight duals.

Iowa has won 27 consecutive conference games, the longest streak since winning 39 straight from 2007-12.

Iowa has won its last 11 encounters against the Illini.

The win was the biggest in Illinois since the 48-6 win in 1985.

Ayala improved to 6-3 against ranked opponents.

Bennett took his first double win of his career and his first win in the Big Ten.

Kemerer registered his second fall of the weekend. He pinned Northwestern in 2:36 and Illinois in 2:35. #2 IOWA 36, #21 ILLINOIS 3

125 #12 Drake Ayala (IA) Dec. #26 Justin Cardani (ILL), 7-4; 3-0

133 # 6 Lucas Byrd (ILL) Dec. Cullan Schriever (IA), 5-0; 3-3

141 Drew Bennett (IA) major Dec. Josh Contreras (ILL), 10-1; 7-3

149 #12 Max Murin (IA) Dec. Christian Kanzler (ILL), 9-3; 10-3

157 #12 Kaleb Young (IA) tech. fall Joe Roberts (ILL), 16-1; 15-3

165 #1 Alex Marinelli (IA) Dec. #27 Danny Braunagel (ILL), 4-1; 18-3

174 #2 Michael Kemerer (IA) pinned Baan Rachal (ILL), 2:35; 24-3

184 #18 Abe Assad Dec. (IA) Dec. #19 Zac Braunagel (ILL), 5-2; 27-3

197 #5 Jacob Warner (IA) Dec. #29 Matt Wroblewski (ILL), 6-0; 30-3

285 #6 Tony Cassioppi (IA) pinned #17 Luke Luffman (ILL), 6:47; 36-3

Data: Iowa (10-0, 4-0), Illinois (2-2, 0-2)

Date: January 16, 2022

Presence: 1,310

