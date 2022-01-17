Pleasant Point keeps undefeated 50-over cricket run alive





Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Alastair Harvey plays a leg side shot in his 56 innings for Pleasant Point against Celtic in senior cricket at South Canterbury.

Pleasant Point continued its undefeated march in the Tweedy Cup 50-over competition of senior cricket at South Canterbury with a comfortable 67-run victory over Celtic on Saturday. As first batter, Pleasant Point had problems early on, dropping to 33 for four before Alastair Harvey and Liam Andrews produced an 80-run partnership, which only ended when Andrews had 45 off 73, including eight fours. Holding the innings together, Harvey was the seventh wicket to fall at 147 for 56 from 106 balls, while Point reached 184 with a late inning boost from Cameron Lundie’s 24 from 29 balls, including the only six of the innings. Celtic used seven bowlers in their quest for wickets, with Sukhbir Bal’s two for 39 being the most successful, but Andrew Holden was the most frugal with his 10 overs costing just 20 runs. Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Alastair Harvey produces a pull shot in his 56 innings for Pleasant Point against Celtic in senior cricket at South Canterbury. Celtic’s pursuit was in trouble from the start as Brad Tegelaars and Matt Brown had four batsmen – including three ducks – back in the pavilion for just 16 runs. Celtic were in one phase, four runs for three wickets. Ben Watson, who hit eight times, scored 45 off 55 with five fours and a six, while Regan George and Jacob Naylor (20 each) were the only others to hit double digits as Celtic went all out at 117. Brown and Alex Power finished with three for 13 and 33 runs respectively, while Tegelaars and Lundie took two each. In other games, Temuka defeated 208 (all-out, 49.3 overs) Allenton 81 (all-out 29.3 overs) by 127 runs, while Technical Star’s chased 108 and reached 111 for three in the 29th over. Points (after eight rounds): Pleasant Point 48, Technical 30 (+1.827 net run rate), Celtic 30 (+0.559), Temuka 24, Allenton and Star 6.

