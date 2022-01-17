Washington State Football kicks off the new year with big roster changes

PULLMAN, Wash. – The WSU football team only played about two weeks ago and their team already looks very different.

After Jayden de Laura entered the transfer portal, the Cougars secured the four-star transfer Cameron Ward. The organization should rejoice, especially when quarterback options were limited with the Laura and backup Cammon Cooper gone.

However, more are leaving by the day, with defensive edges Willie Taylor III and Marquise Freeman entering the portal on Thursday.

Taylor took to Instagram to announce his departure.

Head Coach Jake Dickert also brought in a lot of new staff lately.

Many were hired to fill in the gaps left by the Washington vaccine mandate for the organization.

WSU is already expected to take a big hit next season due to many stars graduating and entering the 2022 draft. The team has a lot of young talent, so some players may have to take a big step. They have a lot of time until next season, so the new coaches should be preparing to transform many of these young players for next season.

While their quarterback situation may be resolved for now, WSU’s running game may remain in jeopardy.

