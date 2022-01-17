Father Novak Djokovic furious after deportation Serbian tennis player

Novak Djokovic’s father has lashed out at the Australian government over the tennis star’s treatment, comparing it to an “attempted murder”.

Srdjan Djokovic took to social media to confirm the federal court’s decision to revoke the government’s visa.

“The attempt to kill the best athlete in the world has ended, 50 bullets in Novak’s chest,” said a post on his Instagram.

‘See you in Paris.’

Djokovic later distanced himself from the post, saying the words were not his, but his son’s fans.

In a statement, the Djokovic family said: “We will be there to share the blows he has been dealt, to help him regain his energy, his confidence in this sport, especially in fair play, which was completely absent here. “

When the Serbs voted on the future of their constitution on Sunday, those divided by politics were also united in anger at the fate of their native hero and national icon.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vui spoke with Djokovic just before he was deported from Melbourne.

He said Australia’s treatment of the tennis star during his 10-day stay amounted to torture following comments he made in an Instagram video posted on Friday.

“It was not only intellectual but also physical torture against Novak Djokovic,” said Vucic.

“And there was something even worse: that was a witch hunt organized against Novak Djokovic.”

Djokovic’s flight from Melbourne on Sunday night ended a dramatic 11 days. ( Reuters: Loren Elliott )

Mr Vuikri criticized the Australian government for adapting the rules to a political agenda.

“If you had only made it clear that those who have not been vaccinated cannot enter the country, Novak Djokovic would not have gone or he would have been vaccinated,” he said.

World reacts to deportation Novak Djokovic With the world’s number one tennis player unable to defend his Australian Open crown after losing a legal challenge, social media is divided over the Serb’s treatment. read more

“Those who think they have shown how to stick to their principles have only shown that they never had them.”

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabi had maintained a measured response throughout the story, but called the final decision to expel Djokovic “outrageous”.

“It was incredible to witness brutal lies, incredible lies in Australia by the representatives of the state,” she told reporters in the capital Belgrade.

“If you grant someone a visa in Serbia, it means that this person can enter the country, not that he has to travel halfway around the world to be expelled alone.”

Earlier, Sports and Youth Minister Vanja Udovii said Serbia is considering the next diplomatic steps.

“This is no longer a matter of sport, but we are talking about the violation of his freedom and the way every citizen on this planet should be treated,” he said.

Australian Home Secretary Karen Andrews remained steadfast Monday morning that Djokovic’s treatment was in line with the government’s border policy.

“I am very aware of much of the commentary that is happening, but my job as Australia’s Home Secretary is to protect our borders,” said Ms Andrews.

“I understand this has been done very publicly, but… Australians can rest assured that the Morrison government and its ministers will do everything they can to ensure that we have strong borders and that the people trying to get to Australia abide by it, according to the laws of the time.”

‘Muhammad Ali was also vilified’

Athletes and political figures across Europe took to social media to share messages of support for the world’s number one.

On Twitter, Serbian National Olympic Team said:“Despite the great injustice done to him, [Novak Djokovic] is our winner!”

“Only he knows how difficult the previous days were for him, and in such circumstances he showed all the ways of the greatest champion!”

A mural of Novak Djokovic with his grandfather and tennis mentor in Belgrade, where the athlete is seen as a national hero. ( ABC News: Isabella Higgins )

Former UN General Assembly president Vuk Jeremi also supported his compatriot.

“The Legacy of [Novak Djokovic] goes beyond achieving a historic tennis record”, he wrote on Twitter.

“You must not forget that Muhammad Ali was also vilified after he refused to go to Vietnam. The rest was history.”

‘Very ugly and dishonest’

Anger has escalated in the streets of the capital since the Serbian national hero was placed in immigration detention last week.

“I’m really mad about it, and I’m sad about it too,” Belgrade resident Ivan Sascie told ABC.

“I think it’s a bad decision because he’s the number one tennis player.

“Of course Serbia is sad, you know, he’s here like a national hero.”

Local Belgrade Ivan Sascie says he is angry and sad about the decision to deport Djokovic. ( ABC News: Isabella Higgins )

Sladjana Radovic accused the Australian government of not liking the Serbs.

“I think it’s very ugly and unfair, and he really doesn’t deserve it.

“He’s done a lot of good things for tennis, for Australian people.

“I don’t know, maybe because he’s from Serbia or I don’t know why. [but] I don’t think they like him.”

“He is one of the best things Serbia has at the moment, unfortunately you don’t have many great things in Serbia, so Novak is the best.”

‘Focus on the game and tournament I love’

In a statement, Djokovic said he was “extremely disappointed with the court’s ruling” but hoped the world’s attention would soon return to tennis.

“I feel uneasy that the focus of the past few weeks has been on me and I hope that now we can all focus on the game and the tournament that I love,” he said.

Djokovic boarded a flight from Melbourne to Dubai just hours after a unanimous three-judge court decision dismissed his appeal against the withdrawal of his visa on Sunday.

The plane landed just after 12 noon (AEDT) on Monday.

It’s unclear whether the world’s top-ranked male tennis player will fly to Belgrade to spend time with his family or return to his luxurious home in Monte Carlo.

A representative for the tennis star said Djokovic would not comment further until after the Australian Open ends at the end of the month.

The Serb was on the hunt for a record-breaking 21st grand slam win at the tournament, which would have put him ahead of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as the most successful male singles tennis champion in history.