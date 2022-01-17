Sports
Arsenal table opening Dusan Vlahovic transfer bid as Mikel Arteta ‘including makeweight’
Dusan Vlahovic tops Mikel Arteta’s shortlist in January and Arsenal are rumored to have made the move to the Fiorentina striker with a cash-plus-player offer
Video not available
Arsenal have made a 50 million bid for Dusan Vlahovic, with Lucas Torreira being offered as a makeweight.
Fiorentina’s talisman tops Mikel Arteta’s shortlist as the Spaniard is looking for a new striker in January.
The Gunners are keen to strike a deal for the Serb this month with the north London club willing to break the bank to allow a transfer.
Fiorentina are set to lose their prized asset this month, realizing that his time in Florence is coming to an end as he enters the final 12 months of his contract in the summer.
The Serie A club have failed to get Vlahovic to sign an extension and are keen to sell in the current window – aware that the price tag will only drop from here.
Give your opinion! Should Arsenal go all out for Dusan Vlahovic? Reply here.
And it is rumored that Arsenal made the switch to the 21-year-old with a cash-plus-player offer.
The Gunners have made an opening bid of 50 million, as has Torreira, who is currently on loan to Fiorentina. Corriere della Sera.
The Uruguayan has no future with the Emirates, as he will go to the Italians for a season in the summer.
Fiorentina have an option to buy the midfielder at the end of the season, but Arteta’s men are now willing to soften the deal for Vlahovic by handing him over permanently.
Ian Wright has urged his former club to get a deal for Vlahovic across the finish line.
“Arsenal has done fantastic business thus far,” Wright said on The Kelly and Wrighty Show. “I think they need another striker, even if everything can be solved with Aubameyang.
“I hear Vlahovic from Fiorentina. We need that player who can stand between Lacazette and Aubameyang.
“I don’t know what happens to Laca, I would like him to stay, I don’t know what happens to him and we don’t know what happens to Aubameyang.
“But if we can get that striker, that running striker who is good at the clutch game and a good finisher that is Vlahovic, then you start to think it’s starting to happen for Arsenal now.”
(
Image:
NurPhoto/PA images)
Former Arsenal player Nigel Winterburn also thinks Vlahovic would be a smart addition as he could offer the Gunners “something different”.
“We’ve been associated with a lot of young strikers, but I like Fiorentina’s Vlahovic because he looks like he can offer something different,” ex-Arsenal fullback Winterburn told Paddy Power.
“He scores all kinds of goals. He takes penalties, he scores from close range and from the edge of the penalty area. He is left footed and looks powerful and strong.”
“There seems to be a big push from Arsenal and he’s the only name that keeps coming up.
“It will be interesting to see how that develops, but like everything else, if he comes to Arsenal, I’m only interested in what he does when he’s with our football club. He would be an interesting asset.”
read more
read more
Sources
2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/dusan-vlahovic-arsenal-transfer-bid-25962929
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022