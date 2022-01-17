Arsenal table opening Dusan Vlahovic transfer bid as Mikel Arteta ‘including makeweight’

Dusan Vlahovic tops Mikel Arteta’s shortlist in January and Arsenal are rumored to have made the move to the Fiorentina striker with a cash-plus-player offer

Arsenal have made a 50 million bid for Dusan Vlahovic, with Lucas Torreira being offered as a makeweight.

Fiorentina’s talisman tops Mikel Arteta’s shortlist as the Spaniard is looking for a new striker in January.

The Gunners are keen to strike a deal for the Serb this month with the north London club willing to break the bank to allow a transfer.

Fiorentina are set to lose their prized asset this month, realizing that his time in Florence is coming to an end as he enters the final 12 months of his contract in the summer.

The Serie A club have failed to get Vlahovic to sign an extension and are keen to sell in the current window – aware that the price tag will only drop from here.















And it is rumored that Arsenal made the switch to the 21-year-old with a cash-plus-player offer.

The Gunners have made an opening bid of 50 million, as has Torreira, who is currently on loan to Fiorentina. Corriere della Sera.

The Uruguayan has no future with the Emirates, as he will go to the Italians for a season in the summer.

Fiorentina have an option to buy the midfielder at the end of the season, but Arteta’s men are now willing to soften the deal for Vlahovic by handing him over permanently.

Ian Wright has urged his former club to get a deal for Vlahovic across the finish line.

“Arsenal has done fantastic business thus far,” Wright said on The Kelly and Wrighty Show. “I think they need another striker, even if everything can be solved with Aubameyang.

“I hear Vlahovic from Fiorentina. We need that player who can stand between Lacazette and Aubameyang.

“I don’t know what happens to Laca, I would like him to stay, I don’t know what happens to him and we don’t know what happens to Aubameyang.

“But if we can get that striker, that running striker who is good at the clutch game and a good finisher that is Vlahovic, then you start to think it’s starting to happen for Arsenal now.”















Image: NurPhoto/PA images)



Former Arsenal player Nigel Winterburn also thinks Vlahovic would be a smart addition as he could offer the Gunners “something different”.

“We’ve been associated with a lot of young strikers, but I like Fiorentina’s Vlahovic because he looks like he can offer something different,” ex-Arsenal fullback Winterburn told Paddy Power.

“He scores all kinds of goals. He takes penalties, he scores from close range and from the edge of the penalty area. He is left footed and looks powerful and strong.”

“There seems to be a big push from Arsenal and he’s the only name that keeps coming up.

“It will be interesting to see how that develops, but like everything else, if he comes to Arsenal, I’m only interested in what he does when he’s with our football club. He would be an interesting asset.”