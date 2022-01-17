49ers vs. Cowboys – Game Recap – January 16, 2022

ARLINGTON, Texas — Kyle Shanahan walked onto the field with an emphatic nod, believing his San Francisco 49ers had beaten the Dallas Cowboys in a chaotic wildcard finish that left many unsure what was going on.

The official word came a short time later.

Deebo Samuel ran 26 yards for a touchdown for a commanding lead in the third quarter before the Cowboys rallied and ran out of time to get a final game in the 49ers’ 23-17 win on Sunday.

I’m still figuring out where I am, Shanahan said after coaching San Francisco’s first playoff win in Dallas in a storied post-season rivalry. “It’s pretty emotional out there. Lots of chances to win the game. Those guys (Cowboys) just kept fighting. We made a few mistakes there at the end. We shouldn’t have let it get that far.”

The 49ers (11-7) overcame an interception from Jimmy Garoppolo when they led 13 in the fourth quarter, and now they head to a division playoff at Green Bay, two years after reaching the Super Bowl and loss to Kansas City.

The wait for Dallas (12-6) to even reach an NFC championship game will add up to 27 years after another postseason first game for Dak Prescott, the second in three trips over six seasons for the star quarterback. It was his first playoff game since signing a $40 million-a-year contract in the off-season.

Prescott ran for a touchdown to get Dallas inside the score after Garoppolo’s interception, and he had enough time to get his team up front for the first time during a drive that ended near midfield. His desperate fourth-down pass was just out of reach for receiver Cedrick Wilsons.

A 14th penalty from the NFL’s most penalized team in the regular season helped San Francisco run out for most of the time, and the 49ers were looking to go for the win at fourth deficit when a point from Samuel dropped a pair. centimeters short after the ball fell. pushed review.

Instead, San Francisco kicked after a false start, giving Dallas another chance. Without enough time, as it turned out.

The Cowboys started at 20 with 32 seconds left. Wilson threw 20 yards to CeeDee Lamb on a hook-and-ladder play, and Dalton Schultz won 9 yards before going out of bounds with 14 seconds left.

Prescott took off on a designed run and slipped at the end of a 17-yard run, with about eight seconds left. Umpire Ramon George nudged Prescott as he tried to establish the spot. The San Francisco 24 snap came after the clock ran out.

Dallas coach Mike McCarthy suggested that Prescott was delayed by the collision with George, and that a sideline official assured him that the piece was being reviewed.

The notice I got on the sidelines was that they were reviewing it, McCarthy said. They would put the time back on the clock. And before I know it, they run off the field.

Players from both teams poured onto the field immediately after Prescott took the snap and spiked the ball, with many making a U-turn as officials discussed the game. Then referee Alex Kemp announced that the match was over.

It was like all day, it was real, Garoppolo said of the last series. It was a dogfight, a great atmosphere here. I mean, the fans were crazy. It was everything we thought it would be. It was fun.

Kemp said in a pool report that George chased the game for the right distance and acted appropriately to show the ball correctly. The umpire must touch the ball before it can be played again.

Kemp said the decision that the snap came after the clock expired was made on the field, not on a New York repeat assistant.

The umpire saw the ball just fine, Kemp said. He collided with the players while he was placing the ball as he moved it to the right spot.

The 49ers were in control in the fourth quarter but weren’t leaning on the running game they thought could take them to a win when Garoppolo threw an interception at Anthony Brown who set up Prescott’s 7-yard scoring run.

Garoppolos’ fault wasn’t long after Prescott was picked at Dallas 26 by KWaun Williams and Samuel walked untouched on a cut through the middle at the end zone on the next game for a 23-7 lead.

San Francisco lost star pass rusher Nick Bosa to a concussion just before half-time when he was cracked in the head and neck by teammate DJ Jones. But the 49ers kept enough pressure on Prescott to finish with five sacks while holding the NFL’s No. 1 offense to 307 yards.

Guys who just take a big step in important situations, it really was all day, Garoppolo said. Early on we got it through the day with the offense and the defense. We got some dogs for defense, man. It’s fun.

San Francisco scored on his first four possession, but had to settle for field goals from Robbie Gould three times to keep the Cowboys close.

Rookie Elijah Mitchell ran 96 yards and the first points of the game on a 4-yard run. Samuel had 72 yards on 10 carries and three catches for 38 yards.

As has been the case for most of the season, Dallas couldn’t get the running game going with Ezekiel Elliott. The two-time rushing champion had 31 yards on 12 carries, while beating the Cowboys on the ground 169-77.

Prescott was 23 of 43 for 254 yards. Garoppolo, whose future with the 49ers after this season is uncertain with rookie Trey Lance waiting his turn, was 16 of 25 for 172 yards.

Dallas trailed 13-0 when Prescott a . threw 20-yard touchdown pass to Amari Kuiper. The Cowboys had last possession of the first half and the opening urge of the second half to get closer and couldn’t.

The team shouldn’t have been able to turn that last game into something controversial, said Dallas owner Jerry Jones. I’m not going to make it bigger than it is.

The talk shows do that for him.

MONEY KICKER

Gould is now the career leader for brands in the playoffs without a miss at 18. Two of his field goals were from at least 50 yards (53, 52).

Injuries

A concussion nearly sidelined the best pass rushers for both teams. Before Bosa got injured, standout Dallas rookie Micah Parsons was assessed for a concussion in the first quarter. He quickly returned.

NEXT ONE

49ers: Head to Green Bay to face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in the Division Round.

Cowboys: Season ends with the first wildcard loss in three playoff trips to Prescott.

