Ashes 2022: Brother Tim Paines lashes out at Cricket Australia over sexting scandal, Hobart Test

Australia bagged a dominant Ashes win, but Tim Paines’ brother was upset the former skipper didn’t get a proper goodbye.

Tim Paine’s brother says the former Australian captain was “teased” by Cricket Australia and that he was not allowed to finish his career on a high with an Ashes win, “heartbreaking”.

Australia closed out a dominant 4-0 Ashes series win on Sunday night with a 146 run win after England’s at bat collapsed again in a horrific fashion.

Watch every match of the KFC Big Bash League Live & On-Demand on Kayo or catch up with minis for FREE on Kayo Freebies. Join Kayo now >

As he entered the twilight of his professional career, most cricket pundits assumed the summer 2021/22 would be Paine’s last in the national draft. A day-night Ashes Test at his home ground would have been the perfect farewell for the 37-year-old, who was the poster boy of Australian cricket after the infamous saga of 2018 ball-tampering.

But in Paine’s absence, it was new skipper Pat Cummins who lifted the trophy on stage and partied at Hobart’s Blundstone Arena.

Paine resigned as Australian captain just days before the start of the Ashes following revelations of a sexting scandal involving a Cricket Tasmania employee in 2017. Ahead of the final test in his home city of Hobart, Paine and his family fled Tasmania on holiday. go in an attempt to escape the limelight during his home test.

Nick Paine took to social media on Sunday night, criticizing Cricket Australia’s approach to his brother’s departure from the top job, while also lamenting that the ex-captain didn’t get the chance to wrap up his testing career on a fairytale ground at his home.

“Quite hard to see this, knowing that one of the key figures in reviving Cricket Australia’s reputation and this team was being cheated by that same organization for a personal mistake he made almost 4 years ago,” said Nick.

“He deserved this farewell on his home field in front of his family, friends and his loyal supporters.

“It’s just a real shame that one mistake in life (that person was acquitted and acquitted by an investigation) can end a childhood dream, but then for others who make them, they come back and it’s all OK and in a somehow forgotten.

“Double standards from an organization that clearly doesn’t support its people.

“A local boy on his local land in front of his people. Heartbreaking things.”

Paine played 35 Tests in his career but was never able to play one in his home state.

Cricket Tasmania chief executive David Baker said last week that Paine was somewhat “bitter” at not being involved in what would have been a momentous event in Hobart.

“I didn’t know if it was a good idea for him to be in Tasmania for the test race, but in retrospect I think it was probably for the best,” Baker told SEN.

“Tim didn’t want this to be about not playing Tim Paine. He wanted this to be about Tasmania celebrating an Ashes Test match and hopefully Australia taking a convincing win.

“I had a conversation with him this morning and there was that little bit of bitterness in his voice around me, ‘I would love to be there’, but at the same time I wished us all the best, as we wish him all the best .”

Baker also said Cricket Tasmania was keen for Paine to return as Tasmania’s wicketkeeper for the remainder of the Sheffield Shield season.