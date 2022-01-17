Names of ex-UW assistants pop up when Hawaii needs soccer coach





Todd Graham’s resignation as Hawaii football coach amid allegations that he insulted his players shouldn’t affect anyone on the current University of Washington staff, but it could affect one or more former Husky coaches who recently took a job. have adopted elsewhere. Under the coaching names Immediately popping up on the islands as possible candidates are Ikaika Malloe and Keith Bhonapha, one-time Jimmy Lake staffers now the UCLA outside linebackers coach and the Boise State associate head coach and running-backs coach, respectively. Malloe, 46, a Hawaiian, served as the Rainbow Warriors defense coach and special teams coordinator in 2008. YOUR. Bhonapha, 41, played cornerback and safety for Hawaii from 1999 to 2002 and the California native stayed with the Rainbow Warriors as a graduate assistant for the next three seasons. Ikaika Malloe celebrates with YOUR defensive lineman Josiah Bronson. Jennifer Buchanan/US TODAY Sports These two coaches are lumped together with several people who have previous connections to the Mountain West school, including Robert Anae, Syracuse offensive coordinator; Timmy Chang, Colorado State receivers coach; Chad Kauha’aha’a, UCLA defensive line coach; Brian Norwood, UCLA Associate Head Coach, Passing Game Coordinator, and Defense Coach; Tony Tuioti, Oregon defensive line coach; Brian Smith, former Hawaii and Washington State Offensive Coordinator; and June Jones, former Hawaii coach. With his long UW coaching background and UCLA being quick to hire him, Malloe is considered a popular choice as a potential replacement for Graham, the former Arizona State head coach who resigned his position with Rainbow Warriors on Friday. Originally a member of Chris Petersen’s UW coaching staff, Malloe is considered an excellent recruiter, especially when it comes to attracting players of Polynesian descent. Keith Bhonapha is back for a second coaching stint at Boise State. USA TODAY Sports Bhonapha has also built strong credentials and looks poised to advance in the coaching world, most notably after becoming an assistant head coach on his return to Boise State, where he coached before joining the UW as part of Petersen’s staff. Hawaii is not averse to hiring an assistant coach as a soccer director, having previously promoted offensive coordinator Nick Rolovich to Rainbow Warriors head coach before leaving for Washington state and being fired for refusing to be vaccinated as required by the state. Visit si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published. Not all stories are posted on the fan sites. Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching for: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

