How to watch the Australian Open 2022 online for free: live stream on ESPN

The featured products are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission on purchases made through our links; the retailer may also receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes.

The 2022 Australian Open here and there promises to be a lot of intrigue during the first Grand Slam tournament of the season.

The storylines were already building before the event started, with Novak Djokovic, the world number one, being sent to Serbia after it was discovered that he had not released information about his journey in the days before entering Australia. Djokovic reportedly had Covid-19 in December and is currently unvaccinated.

The departure of Djokovic – the three-time defending Australian Open champion – opens the men’s field to a new winner for the first time since 2018, when Roger Federer held the trophy.

On the women’s side, defending champion Naomi Osaka is returning to court after a mental health hiatus following the US Open last fall, but will be challenged by her hometown favorite Ashleigh Barty.

Want to see the Australian Open live? The 2022 tournament can be found here on TV and online.

When is the Australian Open? Dates in 2022

The Australian Open 2022 will run from Monday, January 17 to Sunday, January 30, and will take place on the hard courts at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.

How to watch the 2022 Australian Open on TV

If you want to watch the Australian Open on TV, you can find the tennis tournament on ESPN and ESPN2. Both channels will cover early rounds, with championship games broadcast live on ESPN.

If you have a traditional cable package (such as this one from Verizon Fios), you can watch the Australian Open on TV on ESPN and ESPN2.

If you’ve cut the cord or prefer to stream the Australian Open online, there are a couple of ways to do that below.

How to watch the Australian Open 2022 online

To watch the Australian Open online, you can find the tennis matches on ESPN, ESPN2, and The Tennis Channel. Here you can find those channels online and how to stream the tournament for free.

Stream the Australian Open on Sling TV

The best way to watch the Australian Open online is through Sling TV. The streaming service offers both ESPN and ESPN2 through its “Sling Orange” level, which costs only $35 per month. Your subscription allows you to stream Australian Open matches online from your computer, tablet, phone or connected TV (via the Sling TV app).

Stream the Australian Open for free? Get a 3 days free trial of Sling TV here to try the service for free before signing up.



To buy:

3 Day Free Trial

Bee

Sling TV



Stream the Australian Open on fuboTV

Another way to watch the 2022 Australian Open online is via fuboTV. A subscription to fuboTV you get over 100 channels, including ESPN and ESPN2, to stream the Australian Open online. You’ll also get access to The Tennis Channel, FS1, ESPN News, and other major sports networks, for post-match analysis and coverage.

fuboTV currently offers a 7 Day Free Trial, which allows you to watch the Australian Open online for free. Your price will go up to $64.99 per month after that if you don’t cancel the free trial.



To buy:

7 Day Free Trial

Bee

fuboTV



Stream the Australian Open on ESPN+

The 2022 Australian Open will also be available to stream on ESPN+ (or ESPN Plus), ESPN’s online streaming service. With an ESPN+ subscription, you can stream the Australian Open live on your phone, laptop, tablet or connected TV. You’ll also have access to the entire ESPN+ library of on-demand content, including their critically acclaimed documentary series ’30 for 30′.

ESPN+ costs $7.99 per month here, although your best bet is to get the Disney+ bundle that gets you ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $13.99 per month in total.



To buy:

ESPN+ subscription

Bee

$7.99



How to stream the Australian Open 2022 online for free

Looking for a way to stream the Australian Open online for free? You want the . use Sling TV free trial here or the fuboTV free trial here. Combine both trials to get 10 days of free streaming to the 2022 Australian Open tournament.

Unlike Sling and fuboTV, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a free trial, so if you want to watch the Australian Open on ESPN for free, you’ll need to use Sling or fubo’s free streaming links.

Australian Open 2022: Top Seeds, contenders, preview

Novak Djokovic was the men’s number one Australian Open, but with his departure, number two seeded Daniil Medvedev and number three seeded Alexander Zverev are the favorites to take home the title.

Both are also in the running to take over the number one position in the world and both players can take first place if they win the tournament.

Other contenders for the Australian Open title include Rafael Nadal (sixth this year), Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev.

In the women’s league, Naomi Osaka returns to Melbourne as the defending champion of the Australian Open, but is now in 13th place after her long hiatus from tennis last year. The top tier is Ashleigh Barty, the hometown favourite, who has won the French Open and Wimbledon but has not made it past the semi-finals in Australia.

Other contenders for the Australian Open 2022 women’s title include Aryna Sabalenka, Garbiñe Muguruza and Karolina Pliskova.