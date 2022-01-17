NDWH moves to No. 1





This is our fourth GameTimeCT Boys Hockey Top 10 Poll of the season, and we have our third #1 team. Are we voters crazy? Unpredictable? Spot on this time?

Notre Dame-West Haven certainly hopes we’re right: The Green Knights go into the new week with a five-game win and take over first place.

Former No. 1s, New Canaan and Fairfield Prep, are in third and fifth place this week, with Fairfield between them taking a top spot. Darien moves up a tick to #2, where the Blue Wave lost to two Rhode Island teams last weekend. Xavier climbed from eighth to sixth after a couple of wins, including one over Northwest Catholic, who lost a spot to become the new No. 8. Ridgefield drops to seventh after falling to Fairfield and Greenwich, the latter of which remained 10th. Hamden remained ninth after a few wins over Simsbury.

The 10 ranked teams have been the same all season so far, and that came together even more this week, with just two other teams drawing votes. North Haven took a few points in 10th place, and St. Joseph, who repeatedly competed with top-10 teams, took one. 1. ND WEST PORT (8) 6-2-0 114 2 I Last week: secure. Impeccable 4-1; secure. Mount Saint Charles (RI) 2-1. This week: Monday vs. Bishop Hendricken (RI) (Bennett), 2 p.m.; Wednesday vs. Ridgefield (Bennett), 6:00 PM It comes down to:New Canaan defeated the Knights in overtime. Darien defeated New Canaan in OT. We’re a Notre Dame OT win over Darien on Feb. 4, away from what New London’s Day Ned Griffen calls a “CIRCLE OF STRIFE” (original capitalization). Looks like the voters have already placed their bets.

2. DARIN (3) 5-2-1 107 3 I Last week: secure. New Canaan 2-1 (OT); secure. Westhill/Stamford 5-1. It comes down to: Two Division I teams will remain undefeated in the state next week. They meet in Bridgeport on Wednesday.

3. NEW CANAAN 5-1-2 94 1 I Last week: lost to Darien 2-1 (OT); secure. St Joseph 3-2. This week: Monday vs. Barrington, RI (Darien Ice), 2 p.m.; Wednesday in Hamden, 8 p.m.; Saturday at La Salle Academy (RI), 2.30 pm It comes down to: An overtime loss, and two places down: The top of the poll can be hard. You dare the Rams to do well.

4. SCHOLARSHIP (1) 8-0-0 84 6 I Last week: secure. West Haven 10-2; secure. Ridgefield 5-2; secure. Trumbull 8-0. This week: Wednesday vs. Darien (Wonderland), 8 p.m. It comes down to: The state’s last undefeated, untethered team has Darien twice in his next five games.

5. FAIRFIELD PREPARATION 4-4-0 66 5 I Last week: secure. Notre Dame Fairfield 9-1. This week: Wednesday vs. West Haven (Wonderland), 6 p.m.; Saturday in Hamden, 4 pm It comes down to: Aksel Sather is back… Luke Noonan is out. But the Jesuits will see if they can build momentum with Saturday’s big win.

6. XAVIER 6-3-0 58 8 I Last week: secure. Notre Dame-Fairfield 1-0 (OT); secure. Northwest Catholic 4-2. This week: Monday in Darien (Darien Ice), 4:30 PM Wednesday vs. St. Joseph (Champions), 15:10 It comes down to: The Falcons trailed 2-0 in the third, but came back on Saturday to defeat Northwest Catholic. Matt Reardon’s short goal broke the tie.

7. RIDGEFIELD 4-3-1 50 4 I Last week: lost to Fairfield 5-2; lost to Greenwich 4-3. This week: Monday vs. West Haven (Winter Garden), 1:20 PM; Wednesday at Notre Dame-West Haven (Bennett), 6 p.m.; Saturday vs. Darien (Winter Garden), 8:30 PM It comes down to: The center of the bearing can also be hard. Another tough week, but the Tigers have had some tough times at times.

8. NWC 5-2-2 34 7 I Last week: lost to Xavier 4-2. This week: Do not play. It comes down to: The Lions more or less turn with Xavier, though Ridgefeld sneaks in between them. Northwest Catholic next plays Farmington Valley on January 26.

9. HAMDEN 5-3-0 28 9 I Last week: secure. Hands 5-4; secure. Westhaven 6-3. This week: Monday vs. Greenwich, noon; Wednesday vs. New Canaan, 8 p.m.; Saturday vs. Fairfield Prep, 4 p.m. It comes down to: Speaking of momentum, the Green Dragons have built up a bit since their last game against a top-10 team dropped them to 1-3. They have three top-10 matches this week.

10. GREENWICH 3-5-0 22 10 I Last week: secure. St Joseph 4-2; secure. Ridgefield 4-3. This week: Monday in Hamden, 12:00 noon; Wednesday at Notre Dame-Fairfield (Rinks at Shelton), 8 p.m.; Saturday in Trumbull (Rinks at Shelton), 7:30 PM It comes down to: The Cardinals led Ridgefield 4-0 in Saturday’s game and held on as they recovered from a rough start to the season.

