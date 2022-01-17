Sports
Michigan Football Gets 4-Star TE Andrew Rappleyea Commitment
Michigan football continued its great early start to the 2023 recruiting class as it finished four-star tight Andrew Rappleyea gave a verbal commitment to the Wolverines.
Rappleyea, who plays at Milton Academy in Milton, Massachusetts, announced his decision on social media. He was one of many recruits on campus over the weekend.
I am truly grateful to everyone who has pushed and continues to push me to be the best athlete and man I can be,” Rappleyea wrote: on his Twitter account. “The hiring process has been life-changing. I have met many great coaches and built many great relationships, but one school has been separated from the rest. …I have found my home and I am delighted to announce that I have committed to ….
“The University of Michigan
At 6 feet 4 and 215 pounds, Rappleyea is rated the No. 332 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 20 tight end in the country. He had scholarship offers from Michigan State, North Carolina, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Virginia, and Wisconsin, among others.
Rappleyea reportedly caught 21 passes for 475 yards and four touchdowns as a junior in 2021. He played outside linebacker and defense safety.
He already gives the Wolverines three four-star prospects in the class of 2023, joining linebacker Raylen Wilson (#73 overall) and defensive tackle Joel Starlings (#216 overall). Michigan has additional commitments of three-star local products Week Morgan, a wide receiver from West Bloomfield, and Adam Samaha, an Ann Arbor Huron kicker.
U-Ms recruiting class ranks fifth in the country and only follows Penn State in the Big Ten.
Contact Michael Cohen at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @Michael_Cohen13.
