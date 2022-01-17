Australian Open 2022 Schedule: Full Draws, TV Coverage, Channels & More to Watch Every Tennis Match





The first grand slam tennis tournament of the year, the Australian Open, kicks off on Monday, January 17. The tournament has made headlines in recent months after it was announced that players must be vaccinated. Novak Djokovic, the world’s No. 1 who has not been vaccinated, was eventually expelled from the country and will no longer participate after going through multiple appeals at the Australian Immigration Office after his visa was denied. Djokovic, who has won this tournament nine times, is the defending champion in the men’s singles, with Naomi Osaka the defending champion in the women’s singles. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Australian Open, including a full TV schedule, the full draw, bets and what matches are happening today. LAKE: Watch the Australian Open 2022 live with fuboTV (free trial) Program Australian Open 2022 The Australian Open can be viewed on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ and the Tennis Channel for American audiences. Melbourne, where the tournament will be held, is 16 hours ahead of Eastern time, so most of the coverage will be replays of past matches. The live matches will be broadcast all night and early morning. The men’s and women’s singles finals will be broadcast on ESPN. In addition to ESPN’s streaming app ESPN+, viewers can also watch Australian Open tennis matches live with fuboTV, which offers a free trial. Date Round Time (ET) TV channel Monday 17 January 1st round 7am-2pm tennis channel 2pm-5pm ESPN2 7-11:30 am ESPN+ 11:30 PM – 2:00 AM ESPN2, ESPN+ 2-7 hours ESPN+ tuesday 18 january 1st round 7am-2pm tennis channel 2pm-5pm ESPN2 7-9pm ESPN+ 9-11:30 am ESPN2, ESPN+ 11:30 PM – 7:00 AM ESPN+ Wednesday 19 January 2nd round 7am-2pm tennis channel 2pm-5pm ESPN2 7-9pm ESPN+ 9-11:30 am ESPN2, ESPN+ 11:30 PM – 7:00 AM ESPN+ Thursday 20 January 2nd round 7am-2pm tennis channel 2pm-5pm ESPN2 7-9pm ESPN+ 9-11:30 am ESPN2, ESPN+ 11:30 PM – 7:00 AM ESPN+ Friday January 21 3rd round 7am-2pm tennis channel 2pm-5pm ESPN2 7-9pm ESPN+ 9-11:30 am ESPN2, ESPN+ 11:30 PM – 7:00 AM ESPN+ Saturday January 22 Round of 16 7-8 hours tennis channel 8-11 hours ESPN2 11am-5pm tennis channel 7-9pm ESPN+ 9-11:30 am ESPN2, ESPN+ 11:30 PM – 7:00 AM ESPN+ sunday January 23 Round of 16 7-9 hours tennis channel 9-11 am ESPN2 11 a.m.-4 p.m. tennis channel 4-5 p.m. ABC 7-9pm ESPN+ 9-11:30 am ESPN2, ESPN+ 11:30 PM – 7:00 AM ESPN+ Monday January 24 Quarter-finals 7am-2pm tennis channel 2pm-5pm ESPN2 19-23 hours ESPN2, ESPN+ 23:00 – 18:00 ESPN+ tuesday 25 january Quarter-finals 7am-2pm tennis channel 2pm-5pm ESPN2 7-9pm ESPN+ 21:00 – 01:00 o’clock ESPN2, ESPN+ 3.-6 hours ESPN+ Wednesday 26 January Women’s semi-finals 3:30-7:30 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Thursday 27 January Men’s semi-finals 10:30 PM – 1:00 AM ESPN, ESPN+ 3:30-6 am ESPN, ESPN+ Friday 28 January Women’s singles final 3:30-5:30 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Saturday January 29 Women’s singles encore 8-11 hours ESPN Men’s singles final 3:30-6:30 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ sunday January 30 Encore men’s single 9am-1pm ESPN 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM ESPN When is the Australian Open 2022? The Australian Open starts on Monday, January 17 and runs through Sunday, January 30. The women’s singles final will take place on Saturday, January 29, while the men’s singles final will conclude the tournament on Sunday, January 30. What is the Australian Open Men’s Singles draw? (Australian Open Website)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/f3/f2/australian-open-mens-draw-0111322_1gsaz6o3xkjvt1o3et6grz7ehj.jpeg?t=1419894230&w=500&quality=80

(Australian Open Website)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/8b/a6/australian-open-mens-draw-2-011321_16haifdup134o1oi3iipuzzveg.jpeg?t=1419924670&w=500&quality=80

What is the Australian Open Women’s Singles Draw? (Australian Open Website)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/d1/75/australian-open-womens-draw-1-011322_7co8l1o3ugqv17scc7705xfmr.jpeg?t=1419949590&w=500&quality=80

(Australian Open Website)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/d1/a6/australian-open-womens-draw-2-011322_12ngab23oyu6o1af55x7o7f7kf.jpeg?t=1419973718&w=500&quality=80

Australian Open 2022 top-10 best chances 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev has the bestodds (+145) on the men’s singles side, while world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty is the favorite (+280). Note: These are the odds as of January 14, via FanDuel. Men’s singles Player Opportunities Daniil Medvedev +145 Novak Djokovic +170 Alexander Zverev +330 Rafael Nadal +900 Jannik Sinner +1900 Stefanos Tsitsipas +2000 Andrey Rublev +3600 Matteo Berrettini +3900 Carlos Alcarazo +4800 Felix Auger Aliassime +5500 Women’s singles Player Opportunities Ashleigh Barty +280 Naomi Osaka +700 Every time +1200 Garbine Muguruza +1400 Simona Halep +1400 Anett Kontaveit +1500 Barbara Krejcikova +2100 Paula Badosa +2100 Elena Rybakina +2300 Coco Gauff +2500

