Australian Open 2022 Schedule: Full Draws, TV Coverage, Channels & More to Watch Every Tennis Match
The first grand slam tennis tournament of the year, the Australian Open, kicks off on Monday, January 17.
The tournament has made headlines in recent months after it was announced that players must be vaccinated. Novak Djokovic, the world’s No. 1 who has not been vaccinated, was eventually expelled from the country and will no longer participate after going through multiple appeals at the Australian Immigration Office after his visa was denied.
Djokovic, who has won this tournament nine times, is the defending champion in the men’s singles, with Naomi Osaka the defending champion in the women’s singles.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Australian Open, including a full TV schedule, the full draw, bets and what matches are happening today.
LAKE: Watch the Australian Open 2022 live with fuboTV (free trial)
Program Australian Open 2022
The Australian Open can be viewed on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ and the Tennis Channel for American audiences. Melbourne, where the tournament will be held, is 16 hours ahead of Eastern time, so most of the coverage will be replays of past matches. The live matches will be broadcast all night and early morning.
The men’s and women’s singles finals will be broadcast on ESPN.
In addition to ESPN’s streaming app ESPN+, viewers can also watch Australian Open tennis matches live with fuboTV, which offers a free trial.
|Date
|Round
|Time (ET)
|TV channel
|Monday 17 January
|1st round
|7am-2pm
|tennis channel
|2pm-5pm
|ESPN2
|7-11:30 am
|ESPN+
|11:30 PM – 2:00 AM
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|2-7 hours
|ESPN+
|tuesday 18 january
|1st round
|7am-2pm
|tennis channel
|2pm-5pm
|ESPN2
|7-9pm
|ESPN+
|9-11:30 am
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|11:30 PM – 7:00 AM
|ESPN+
|Wednesday 19 January
|2nd round
|7am-2pm
|tennis channel
|2pm-5pm
|ESPN2
|7-9pm
|ESPN+
|9-11:30 am
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|11:30 PM – 7:00 AM
|ESPN+
|Thursday 20 January
|2nd round
|7am-2pm
|tennis channel
|2pm-5pm
|ESPN2
|7-9pm
|ESPN+
|9-11:30 am
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|11:30 PM – 7:00 AM
|ESPN+
|Friday January 21
|3rd round
|7am-2pm
|tennis channel
|2pm-5pm
|ESPN2
|7-9pm
|ESPN+
|9-11:30 am
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|11:30 PM – 7:00 AM
|ESPN+
|Saturday January 22
|Round of 16
|7-8 hours
|tennis channel
|8-11 hours
|ESPN2
|11am-5pm
|tennis channel
|7-9pm
|ESPN+
|9-11:30 am
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|11:30 PM – 7:00 AM
|ESPN+
|sunday January 23
|Round of 16
|7-9 hours
|tennis channel
|9-11 am
|ESPN2
|11 a.m.-4 p.m.
|tennis channel
|4-5 p.m.
|ABC
|7-9pm
|ESPN+
|9-11:30 am
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|11:30 PM – 7:00 AM
|ESPN+
|Monday January 24
|Quarter-finals
|7am-2pm
|tennis channel
|2pm-5pm
|ESPN2
|19-23 hours
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|23:00 – 18:00
|ESPN+
|tuesday 25 january
|Quarter-finals
|7am-2pm
|tennis channel
|2pm-5pm
|ESPN2
|7-9pm
|ESPN+
|21:00 – 01:00 o’clock
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|3.-6 hours
|ESPN+
|Wednesday 26 January
|Women’s semi-finals
|3:30-7:30 a.m.
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Thursday 27 January
|Men’s semi-finals
|10:30 PM – 1:00 AM
|ESPN, ESPN+
|3:30-6 am
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Friday 28 January
|Women’s singles final
|3:30-5:30 a.m.
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Saturday January 29
|Women’s singles encore
|8-11 hours
|ESPN
|Men’s singles final
|3:30-6:30 a.m.
|ESPN, ESPN+
|sunday January 30
|Encore men’s single
|9am-1pm
|ESPN
|6:00 PM – 10:00 PM
|ESPN
When is the Australian Open 2022?
The Australian Open starts on Monday, January 17 and runs through Sunday, January 30. The women’s singles final will take place on Saturday, January 29, while the men’s singles final will conclude the tournament on Sunday, January 30.
What is the Australian Open Men’s Singles draw?
What is the Australian Open Women’s Singles Draw?
Australian Open 2022 top-10 best chances
2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev has the bestodds (+145) on the men’s singles side, while world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty is the favorite (+280).
Note: These are the odds as of January 14, via FanDuel.
Men’s singles
|Player
|Opportunities
|Daniil Medvedev
|+145
|Novak Djokovic
|+170
|Alexander Zverev
|+330
|Rafael Nadal
|+900
|Jannik Sinner
|+1900
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|+2000
|Andrey Rublev
|+3600
|Matteo Berrettini
|+3900
|Carlos Alcarazo
|+4800
|Felix Auger Aliassime
|+5500
Women’s singles
|Player
|Opportunities
|Ashleigh Barty
|+280
|Naomi Osaka
|+700
|Every time
|+1200
|Garbine Muguruza
|+1400
|Simona Halep
|+1400
|Anett Kontaveit
|+1500
|Barbara Krejcikova
|+2100
|Paula Badosa
|+2100
|Elena Rybakina
|+2300
|Coco Gauff
|+2500
