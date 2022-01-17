Puck falls for Minnesota Mankatos Hockey Day celebration





MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) – The Hockey Day Minnesota celebration is finally here, after being postponed for a year due to COVID-19, as MSU’s Blakeslee Stadium turns into an outdoor hockey venue. I’m really excited that Hockey Day Minnesota is here because we showed the city’s teams we belong to, said Penny Gorman, hockey player and Hockey Day Minnesota volunteer. Get out those skates and sticks, because the southern Minnesotas are running to show the state of Minnesota how to play hockey. Whoever comes out to play, it will be quite exciting. A unique opportunity for young children, says Hockey Day Minnesota parent Denny Mata. We have over 1,000 youngsters who will be taking the ice and making memories at Hockey Day Minnesota Ice early this week. Were as proud as a community, said Michelle Schooff, Mankato Hockey Day Minnesota Co-Chair. A handful of teams take to the ice for the first day of action in what is just the beginning of this historic hockey week. The community pulls out all the stops to make the first Hockey Day in Minnesota, held in southern Minnesota, an unforgettable day with eight days of games. We had such an investment in the ice, the terrain, we really wanted to provide the opportunity for so many people to enjoy hockey, even the winter village atmosphere here, and to allow as many people as possible of all levels, ages and abilities to enjoy it of the ice, said Schooff. And there’s no shortage of matchups not to be missed during the celebration. The East vs. West and the Mavericks game. I’m excited to see them play, see Ella Fugazzi, hockey player and volunteer at Hockey Day Minnesota. They all took place outdoors, just as many across the state learned the ins and outs of the sport. This is how I personally grew up, playing outside, wind in your face, your lungs. The ice sounds great, the puck, it’s a different sound, a different feeling that everyone should experience at some point, said Shari Dickerman, MSU Womens Hockey Assistant Coach. An electric atmosphere for a week full of action. Let’s play hockey in southern Minnesota. Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

