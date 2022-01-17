How Kolkata Stays Fit Amid the Third Wave | Kolkata News







SALE OF TABLE TENNIS SETS AND BADMINTON SHOOT UP

During the first wave and the lockdowns that followed, mobility declined significantly. That was when the world witnessed a cycling boom as more people started to use the bicycle as a reliable and resilient mode of transport with minimal risk of contamination.

However, in the third wave, people prefer outdoor sports. Badminton and table tennis are two sports that can be played while maintaining social distancing as players are on both sides. Sales of these have increased by 40-50%, said Sujit Brahmachari, who owns a sports shop in Chowringhee.

Adeet Kapoor from another shop in central Kolkata echoes similar sentiments. The demand for table tennis bats and badminton is unprecedented. Sales have increased by more than 40%. Fitness enthusiasts focus on these two because they both provide a full-body workout, he says. Vikrant Arora, owner of a sports shop in Beliaghata, believes that the demand for table tennis and badminton is high, also because the weather is perfect for

outside games.

FITNESS ENTHUSIAST PUT IN MAKESHIFT GYMS AT HOME

The pandemic has made people realize the importance of staying fit. Now that the gyms are closed, people are stocking up on all kinds of fitness equipment and making a mini-gym at home. No one can say whether a fourth wave will hit us or not and fitness enthusiasts are not ready to take any chances. Sales of treadmills, exercise bikes and weights are up 30%, Adeet says. Sreekanta Nundy, who owns a sports shop near Maidan, says people are now making makeshift gyms at home. People buy basic fitness equipment like treadmills, exercise bikes and dumbbells to set up their own gym at home. Treadmill sales are the highest of all gym equipment, he says.

YOGA MATS FLY OUT THE PLANKS

There are many who prefer yoga over strength training and cardio. Now that yoga centers are closed, online tutorials come in handy. This has contributed to an increase in sales of yoga mats and clothing. Yoga practitioners are buying yoga mats more than ever in the third wave. Yoga is a habit for many and they don’t want to skip it. Sales have almost doubled, says Sreekanta. Yoga expert Madhusatta Chaudhury believes that the benefits of yoga lead to more people buying the equipment. Yoga helps build immunity. Many have recognized the benefits of yoga

to help combat COVID and the stress associated with it. Now I see more people motivated to practice yoga at home to keep fit. People buy mats and good sportswear to make the yoga sessions at home comfortable. ReplyForward ReplyForward

