Ben Roethlisberger’s likely final was one to forget, but Steelers QB enjoyed his HOF career – Pittsburgh Steelers Blog

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No matter how much magic is in the arm of an A-list NFL quarterback who has been in power for decades, eventually the clock is running out.

Hall of Famer John Elway once reclined in a chair and summed up the intersection of desire and football reality with, “At some point, that’s the fire that burns in you to compete, and all quarterbacks who play for a long time have, eventually can’t overcome that fire pain, injury or time. It’s different for everyone when that happens, but it’s almost always the same when it happens.”

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who, like Elway, has played for the same team every game of his NFL career, has now probably played his last. The Steelers were stunned 42-21 by the all-time favorite Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC wildcard game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

It was a difficult affair for the Steelers as a whole, but especially for Roethlisberger, who last week had publicly hoped that the underdog Steelers could “go in and have some fun”. It was anything but as Roethlisberger was 0-for-3. passing the Steelers’ first two possessions, 3-for-8 at the end of the first quarter and 5-for-14 for 24 yards at halftime, when the Chiefs had already built up a 21-7 lead. He finished 29-of-44 for 215 yards and two touchdowns.

“It’s hard, it’s been an honor to play with these guys,” Roethlisberger said after the loss. “God has blessed me with the ability to throw a football, to play in the greatest city — Pittsburgh — with the biggest fans, football team, players, and it’s been a real blessing.”

Throw in a few early drops and an ineffective run game, and the Steelers scored seven times in the first half alone. Even a scoop-and-score touchdown by Steelers outside linebacker TJ Watt early in the second quarter, which briefly gave them a 7-0 lead, only seemed to shake the Chiefs up as Kansas City scored on the next three possessions. to end the first half.

The rest of the evening was a fingernail-on-the-board, grind-it-out affair for Roethlisberger and the Steelers, as Pittsburgh failed to score a touchdown on offense — a 13-yard scoring pass from Roethlisberger to Diontae Johnson — until 4:10 was left in the third quarter to make it a 35-14 game. All in all, it was quite an anticlimax in the closing act of Roethlisberger’s award-winning career.

Ben Roethlisberger’s likely last game in the NFL was one to forget, but it was just a speed bump in a Hall of Fame career. Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

He played in 249 regular-season games in his 18-year career, and Sunday night marked his 23rd postseason start. He will finish his career with the elite, in the top 10 of most major career passing categories, including fifth in passing yards and eighth in passing touchdowns, which is accompanied by two Super Bowl wins.

“No. 7, man, the way he’s fought, the way he’s always given us a chance, when you talk about toughness as a quarterback, when you talk about a man who’ll give you everything he’s got, you can don’t ask for more than that,” Steeler’s defensive tackle Cam Heyward said. “Since I’ve been here…we had a guy who gave us a shot, when we started a season, you said he was a Super Bowl-winning quarterback. There aren’t many quarterbacks who can do what he does.”

The 39-year-old — he turns 40 on March 2 — has not formally announced his retirement, but before the Steelers’ final home game of the regular season in Week 17, he said that “all signs point to this.” Roethlisberger did a lap around Heinz Field and thanked the fans after the 26-14 win over the Cleveland Browns.

On Sunday, a throat-packed contingent of the Steelers faithful who had made the Pilgrimage to Arrowhead sat behind the Steelers couch chanting “Thank you Ben” and “Thank you No. 7” signs from two hours before kick-off to the last second in a disappointing evening had the game clock ticking. One group held up four large truck-tyre-sized photos of Roethlisberger’s head at various times before and during the match.

Roethlisberger has always played as if he thought he could escape the price tag of physical punishment. A list of the joints in his body that he didn’t injure along the way may be much easier to make than the list of injuries to his right (throwing) elbow, right (throwing) shoulder, hip and knees, as well as fractures to his nose, thumb and ribs, for starters.

His elbow surgery in 2019, when he said three of the five flexor tendons in the joint had been repaired, has impacted his game for the past two seasons, as well as early 2019 when he sustained the injury. The past three seasons have been the only ones in his career in which he averaged less than 7 yards per pass.

Also Sunday, in the icy Arrowhead, it seemed as if all those miles on the football miles had caught up with him. Again, the Steelers didn’t push the ball down the field very often when the game was even, and his longest finish early in the second half was still just 9 yards.

The Chiefs were in the line of scrimmage for most of the time, pushing rookie Najee Harris back to 27 yards on his first 10 carries of the game, and Harris lost a fumble for the first time this season with 9:56 left in the third quarter .

But the battle for the exit will not diminish the body of football work Roethlisberger has had in his career. He has two Super Bowl wins and six Pro Bowl selections since being selected with the 11th pick of the 2004 draft.

At the time, then-Steelers coach Bill Cowher said: “The more you look at the man, his arm strength, his mobility, his accuracy when running, on the go, I think you look at our situation, it was an ideal situation for him in to come.” Cowher then also added, “the boy has a lot of advantage.”