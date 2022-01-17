Tennis star Novak Djokovic lands in Dubai after deportation from Australia

Novak Djokovic, the tennis world’s number one, landed in Dubai on Monday after his sensational deportation from Australia over his coronavirus vaccination status put his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title on hold. When the Australian Open started in Melbourne, the defending champion of the men got off an Emirates plane with two bags and a mask, his final destination unknown. It follows a protracted high-stakes legal battle between the unvaccinated Djokovic and the Australian authorities that polarized opinion and damaged reputations on both sides.

Djokovic said he was “extremely disappointed” after a federal court unanimously upheld the revocation of his visa on public policy grounds.

The humble star boarded a flight from Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport to Dubai late on Sunday, accompanied by a retinue of aides and officials.

Emirates flight EK409 took off at 10:51 PM local time (1151 GMT), according to an AFP reporter on board, and landed in Dubai before dawn.

Twice in the past 11 days, the Australian government had torn Djokovic’s visa and placed him in immigration detention.

Twice the Serbian star fought the decision in court, winning one round but losing to Sunday’s decider.

With a few dry words, the Chief Justice of the Australian Federal Court, James Allsop, capped off a week of legally stilted drama that was followed around the world.

“The court orders are that the amended application be dismissed with costs,” Allsop said.

With little chance of appeal, Djokovic acknowledged that the match was over and that he would not grace Melbourne Park this year.

“I can’t stay in Australia and compete in the Australian Open,” he said on the eve of a tournament he dominated for ten years, winning a record nine titles.

“I hope now we can all focus on the game and the tournament that I love.”

But the controversy seems to continue, with Djokovic’s image seriously tarnished and Australia fueling a growing reputation for being hostile to visitors.

“This cancellation decision was made for reasons of health, safety and good order, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so,” Conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison said after the court’s ruling.

“I welcome the decision to keep our borders strong and protect Australians.”

“Loss to the Game”

Morrison, who faces a tough reelection battle this year, is unlikely to get a public backlash about the saga, even among those who have doubts about his tough immigration policies.

Many Australians – who have faced lengthy lockdowns and border restrictions – believe Djokovic used the system to evade vaccine entry requirements.

It remains to be seen whether the controversy, which the ATP Tour called “deeply regrettable”, will affect Australia’s claim to host what was once known as “The Happy Slam” which kicks off Monday.

“Regardless of how this point has been reached, Novak is one of the greatest champions of our sport and his absence from the Australian Open is a loss to the game,” it added.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic languished in his criticism of the Australian authorities.

“They think they have humiliated Djokovic by this 10-day beating, but they have humiliated themselves. Djokovic can return to his country with his head held high,” Vucic told state media.

Djokovic could now be denied a three-year visit to Australia, making it that much harder for the 34-year-old to secure that elusive 21st Grand Slam.

He is tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 Grand Slam titles each.

“With or Without Him”

More immediately, he will likely be followed by questions about his conduct that the court hearings have uncovered.

It turned out that the tennis star had contracted Covid-19 in mid-December and, according to his own account, was unable to isolate despite knowing he was positive.

Public records show that he attended a stamp unveiling and youth tennis event, and provided a media interview around the time he was tested and his latest infection was confirmed.

Djokovic refused to prove in the case that he is against vaccines.

“He has now become an icon for the anti-vaccination groups,” said government lawyer Stephen Lloyd. “Rightly or wrongly, he is seen as a proponent of an anti-vaccination stance and his presence here is seen as contributing to it.”

“He could set the record straight if it had to be corrected. He hasn’t – that has important consequences.”

Spanish great Nadal took a swipe at his rival on Saturday as players complained that the scandal overshadowed the opening Grand Slam of the year.

“The Australian Open is far more important than any player,” Nadal told reporters at Melbourne Park.

However, Djokovic’s compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic, who faced the nine-time champion in the first round on Monday, called the incident a “bitter pill to swallow”.

“Our little Serbian team here in Melbourne is upset and disappointed,” Kecmanovic wrote on Instagram.

