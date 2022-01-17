D-III West Weekend Hockey Wrap – College Hockey

St. Norbert’s winning streak is still intact after a hard-fought game against Lake Forest on Saturday.

The Green Knights defeated the Forresters 7-6 in extra time on Saturday.

St. Nobert, winners of 12 consecutive games, came in eighth in the DCU/USCHO NCAA Division III men’s poll over the weekend.

But it was on the verge of a shock after trailing the Forresters by three goals on the way with just over 13 minutes left in the regular season.

Peter Bates scored three consecutive goals, bringing his season tally to 18, as he helped rally the Green Knights and push the game to OT. He finished with a total of four goals and has 133 points in his career, making him seventh all-time. He has 55 career goals.

Michael McChesney scored under two minutes in OT to lift St. Norbert to victory.

The Green Knights took 50 shots in the game, while Lake Forest took 23.

However, the Forresters took advantage of three of their power play opportunities. Noah Furman, Matteas Derraugh and Hardy Wagner all cashed in on those opportunities. David Cohen led the Forresters with a goal and two assists. Furman also handed out an assist.

Blugolds back on track

UW-Eau Claire went into the weekend with a loss of three games. The Blugolds are coming out of the weekend with momentum on their side.

They swept two games against Concordia (Minnesota) beating the Cobbers 3-2 on Friday and 4-0 on Saturday.

Ryan Green played a vital role in the win, scoring the first goal of his career and also providing two assists. Ryan Ouellette came in big in goal for his fifth win of the year, stopping 22 shots in the shutout.

Sammy Martell, Connor Koviak and Jordan Randall also scored for the Blugolds, who improved to 6-9 and won their first game of 2022.

UW-Eau Claire won Friday’s race behind a strong start. The Blugolds led 2-0 in the opening period and never looked back. Randall, Quinn Green and Connor Szmul all scored and Oulette stopped 22 shots.

The Cobbers nearly rallied and scored two goals in the third. Tyler Bossert and Cole OConnell scored for Concordia.

Thrilling finish in the Battle of Highway 41 series

Marian looked set to take a convincing win over Lawrence in the Battle of Highway 41 Saturday night before the Vikings used a furious rally to force overtime.

And while Lawrence lost 2-1 in a shootout after the two teams were 5-5 on regulation and OT, the Vikings are holding on to the coveted rivalry trophy because of the draw.

Zach Olen scored the only goal for Lawrence in the shootout, but the Sabers got goals from Jaymes Knee and Austin Nault to win the shootout.

Marian had a 42-38 lead in shots.

Trailing 2-1, the Sabers scored the next four goals to push forward 5-2. Parker Colley, Nathan Walker, Nolan Kadachuk and Nick Cherkowski all scored during that piece.

But the Vikings fought back when Achmed Malsagov, Olen and Ivan Galaguzov scored to make it 5-5.

Mosquera made 37 saves in the exciting game while Colby Muise stopped 33 shots.

In Friday’s game, the Vikings scored three times in the third period to clinch a win. Zach Lodes finished his evening with two goals and an assist, while Mosquera made 24 saves.

Lawrence is now 5-7-2 overall and 3-41 in the NCHA. Marian is 6-7-3 overall and 1-6-2 in the league.

Raiders earn split

MSOE won its first home game since 2018 when it defeated Trine 4-3 on Saturday. Kyle Herbster scored the winning goal at 4:05 OT. It was the third game winner of his career and his second goal of the evening.

The Raiders trailed 2-1 before taking a 3-2 lead. Trine tied the score at 3-3 in the third inning with a goal from Brendan Prappas.

Darius Bell saved 22 shots for the Raiders and Shane Brancato made 33 saves for the Thunder.

Trine opened the weekend with a 6-4 win, setting a program record for wins in a season. The win was their 14th of the year.

The Thunder dominated from the gate and led 4-1 after one period of play.

Thad Marcola and Prappas both scored twice for the Thunder, who survived a late rally by the Raiders, who scored twice in the third.

The Thunder is 14-5 overall and 8-4 in the league. MSOE is 5-8-2 in general and 3-5-1.

Auggies stop Royals

Augsburg in fourth place got everything it could from Bethel in the weekend’s MIAC series final, holding on to a 3-2 win over the Royals.

The Auggies and Royals tied at 1-1 and 2-2 before Erik Palmquvist slammed in the game winner late in the second period to lead Augsburg to its sixth straight win.

Bethel was one of the surprise teams of the year in the MIAC, and after losing 8-2 on Friday, the Royals recovered and played much better because they were nearly upset.

Nick Ketola and Jarrett Cammarata both scored a goal and provided an assist, while Ridge Gerads made 34 saves for the Royals, who are 9-6-1 overall and 2-4-1 in the MIAC.

Augsburg improved to 15-2 overall and 7-1 in the conference. Gavin Holland and Jarod Blackowiak scored for the Auggies and Samuel Vyltelka made 26 saves for his sixth win.

Oles enjoy weekend sweep

St. Olaf made a statement Friday night in their first win over UW-River Falls in more than a decade.

The Oles took a 4-2 win over the Falcons, who received votes in the DCU/USCHO NCAA Division III men’s poll last week, and the win is their first win over UW-River Falls since November 2008.

Sean Walsh scored twice, including the go-ahead goal, and he also came through with an assist for the first three-point night of his career. It is also the first time he has scored two goals in a college-level match.

St. Olaf trailed 2-1 after the first period, but Walsh tied the score in under two minutes in the second and scored the go-ahead goal in the third.

Tyler Cooper also scored in the win, adding up to his team-leading 10th of the season. He has scored eight goals in the last five games. Ashton Altmann also scored a goal.

Lukas Haugen took his second career win, making 30 saves.

The Oles (6-7-3) ended their weekend with a 4-3 victory over UW-Stout and are unbeaten in their last four games.

A three-goal first period got the Oles going against the Blue Devils, while Haugen made 27 saves in the win.

Altmann, Eric Brown Evan Shoemaker and Jonathan Young all scored for the Oles. Young extended his point streak to four games.

Yellowjackets extend streak

UW-Superior has found the consistency it was looking for after extending their unbeaten streak to seven games on Saturday with a 3-1 win over Gustaaf.

The Yellowjackets won their fourth game in a row, improving to 10-4-2 overall. They have won a total of five games during their current unbeaten run.

Zach Bannister helped pave the way by scoring a goal and providing an assist.

Gavin Rasmussen and Chad Lopez also scored goals for UW-Superior, which is 22-4-4 in their last 30 home games. That success dates back to January 2019. The goal for Bannister was his fifth of the season.

Lopez scored his sixth goal of the season, ending a stint in which he played eight games without scoring a goal.

Miles Hektor took care of things in goal, stopping 30 shots as he made his third consecutive start. He has won seven games.

Superior opened the weekend Friday with a 3-2 OT victory over Saint Johns.

Reed Stark scored the winning goal in OT. It is his sixth goal in the last five games, including his second winning goal.

Nick Michel and Max Borst both scored for the Johnnies, who saw an end to their six-game winning streak.