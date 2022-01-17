Shares mixed as Beijing adds stimulus, Brent tops 2021





By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Stock markets were shaky Monday as a slew of Chinese economic data confirmed the dampening effect of coronavirus restrictions on consumer spending, prompting Beijing to ease monetary policy again.

A holiday in the United States made trading weak, but that didn’t stop Treasury futures from sliding further and Brent oil reached a three-year high of $86.71 a barrel.

Worryingly for the world’s second largest economy, retail sales rose only 1.7% year-on-year in December, with no forecasts for a 3.7% increase.

Industrial production outperformed and the economy as a whole grew slightly above forecasts in the fourth quarter at 4.0%.

The Bank of China also surprised by cutting some key lending rates by a significant 10 basis points.

“The austerity measures were bigger than expected, suggesting authorities have become more concerned about the weakness in the economy,” said Carlos Casanova, senior Asia economist at Union Banking Private in Hong Kong.

“The latter (Omicron risks) will only be fully priced into the Jan-Feb combined data as the worst lockdowns began in late December.”

The easing appeared to help Chinese blue chips, which were up 0.9% after the data.

MSCI’s widest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan lost 0.3%, while Japan’s Nikkei bounced 0.8% after losing 1.2% last week.

Nasdaq futures fell another 0.3%, while S&P 500 futures lost 0.1%. EUROSTOXX 50 futures were up 0.4% and FTSE futures were flat.

The main feature of the market lately has been a rotation towards value stocks and away from growth, especially technology. The S&P 500’s information technology sector, which makes up nearly 29% of the index, is down 5.5% this year.

With valuations still high, gains will need to be strong to stop further losses. S&P 500 aggregate earnings are expected to rise 23.1% this season, according to Refinitiv IBES, while the technology sector is up 15.6%.

Companies reporting this week include Goldman Sachs, BofA, Morgan Stanley and Netflix.

The market will not be making speeches from US Federal Reserve officials this week ahead of their January 25-26 policy meeting, but there have been more than enough aggressive comments to see the market almost fully pricing in a first rate hike for March and the rates of 1.0% by the end of the year.

There was also talk that the Fed will begin to trim its balance sheet earlier than previously thought, which will drain some of the excess liquidity from global markets.

Yields on 10-year cash Treasuries climbed to their all-year highs last week at 1.8%, while implied futures yields rose to 1.86% on Monday.

BEWARE THE BOJ

A Bank of Japan (BOJ) policy meeting this week will be watched as it will review its outlook for growth and inflation, as sources told Reuters policymakers debated how quickly they could telegraph a potential rate hike.

While a move this year is unlikely, financial markets are underestimating its willingness to phase out their once-radical stimulus program.

This was one of the reasons the yen rose, with the dollar falling 1.2% last week. By Monday, the dollar had regained some ground to 114.45 yen, still well above the main chart support at 112.52. [FRX/]

The euro was a tad lower at $1.1414, while rising bond yields helped the dollar index reach 95.258 and away from a 10-week low of 94,626 reached Friday.

“We continue to believe that the dollar will strengthen again soon as we expect strong cyclical price pressures in the US to mean the Fed will tighten more and longer than investors are currently calculating,” argued Joseph Marlow, an economist at Capital Economics.

They see Fed rates crossing 2.5%, while the market has priced in a peak around 1.75-2.0%.

The risk of higher interest rates limited non-performing gold to $1,816 an ounce, while industrial and energy sources have benefited from resilient demand and limited supply.[GOL/]

Oil prices have risen for four weeks in a row and demand is so great that physical barrels of oil are switching hands at near-record high premiums. [O/R]

Brent added another 13 cents to $86.19 a barrel, having previously hit the 2021 high of $86.70. The 2018 peak is at $86.74, and a break would take it to the last highs visited in 2014. US crude also rose 35 cents to $84.17.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; editing by Himani Sarkar and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

