Shameful England cricket team surrenders to Australia’s latest one-sided arsenal

There was a brief time when it looked like beleaguered England, having endured such an embarrassing Ashes humiliation, might at least end a miserable tour Down Under at an unexpected climax.

In the cool and seamless conditions of Hobart, the capital of the island nation of Tasmania a bit like being in the UK, England surprisingly had its way back to the fifth and final test. They had fought back through a vigorous bowling show led by speedster Mark Wood, who redeemed himself after letting a reeling Australia off the hook on opening day.

England’s meek batting order took a still improbable 271 for victory, but they were on course at 0 for 68 when Rory Burns and Zak Crawley conjured the highest opening stands for both teams in the bowler-dominant streak.

Perhaps, after all the pain, England could salvage this train wreck of a 1998-99 livery series as the tourists won a thrilling fourth test of dead rubber in Melbourne before falling short in Sydney. It remains Australia’s most competitive Ashes series in the past three decades, although Mark Taylor’s mighty team went on to win convincingly 3-1.

Perhaps, predictably, those dreams quickly turned into a nightmare with Englands bid to end their 11-year drought in Tests in Australia that nosedive through a succession of ham-fisted blows into a meek surrender.

England were beaten to 124 in three days to lose the series 4-0 – the same thorn in the side of a deficit four years ago – as the tourists set out to flee the country faster than Novak Djokovic. After such a thump on a tour that started with a 14-day quarantine in Queensland, although most of Australia had finally opened up, England’s hearts were clearly not in it by the end.

It was a fitting end to a chaotic series for England, where the accusations were underway after another Ashes blow. They are winless in Australia since their remarkable triumph in 2010-11, which looks more amazing as the years go by.

There are many reasons for England’s ongoing plight in Australia, which has been well documented in recent weeks, and they may deserve some sympathy given the arduous demands of touring during a pandemic compounded by almost little preparation to in fact go into hiding for nothing to guarantee.

It was a sad farewell to the old greats James Anderson and Stuart Broad, who despite their still good bowling certainly won’t be returning for another Ashes tilt Down Under. They have toiled for so many years of manpower for little reward, although playing a pivotal role in England’s 2010-11 win at least ensures that there are some pleasant memories.

Not so for captain Joe Root and star all-rounder Ben Stokes who both had bad runs in a coffin for England’s chances. The series looked like an opportunity for Root, the top test batter in 2021, to get a breakthrough in Australia’s Ashes series – for some, a feat he needed to rank alongside other greats of the era. Despite some impressive starts, a jaded Root went off badly and his resigned look when he was hit by a low delivery from Scott Boland spoke volumes.

Although it was another disastrous story for England, Australia got off to a perfect start into the new Pat Cummins era. They couldn’t quite replicate the 5-0 money laundering of 2006-07 and 2013-14 due to stubborn England batting in Sydney, but Australia will be very pleased.

Mainly because of the evenness of the performances with batting stars Steve Smith and David Warner understated. It was a series where Travis Head – a middle-class talent that has long been teasing – came of age after becoming a player of the series, while Usman Khawaja relaunched his career after a magical comeback in Sydney.

The incredible launch of Bolands’ Test career at the age of 32 is one of the best stories in cricket for a long time, with the maligned Mitchell Starc being a force in the making of all five Tests. Perhaps the most encouraging long-term development was the emergence of young all-rounder Cameron Green, who played with the ball and played his best Test knock with a crucial half-century in Hobart to dig Australia out of early trouble.

The towering Green is the true all-rounder that Australia has long craved and – as he showed to turn the game on day three – he has a knack for claiming wickets at crucial moments.

As Australia celebrated lavishly, it led to the Ashes reconsidering whether the Ashes deserve such elongated and lofty status as it is a perpetual flop in Australia.

And this latest dud was arguably the low point of them all.