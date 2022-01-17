Singapore Sports Community Says Beijing Winter Olympics Will Be a Huge Success





SINGAPORE, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) – Representatives of Singapore’s sports community expressed their best wishes here on Saturday that the upcoming Olympic Winter Games in Beijing will be a great success. Ellen Lee Geck Hoon, president of the Singapore Table Tennis Association and former MP, said she was very impressed by the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing and congratulated Beijing on being the first city to host both the Summer Olympics and the Winter Games were held. Speaking at the opening ceremony of a photo show at the Beijing Winter Olympics, Lee said she paid great attention to the preparations for the Beijing Winter Olympics and praised the Chinese government and its people for building high-level podiums and stadiums and making of full preparations for the games. As China has gained rich experience in hosting international sporting events and deploying effective COVID-19 response measures, Lee said he is confident in the success of the Beijing Winter Olympics. “The Beijing Winter Olympics will capture global attention and become an exciting and unforgettable event that will bring joy to winter sports fans around the world,” she said. Singaporean table tennis player Clarence Chew Zhe Yu said he competed in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, adding that the Olympics represent the highest honor in the sport, as well as a podium for athletes to enjoy competition and make friends. He sincerely wished that all athletes participating in the Beijing Winter Olympics would achieve excellent results, and that the Beijing Winter Olympics would be a complete success. The two-week photo exhibition was unveiled at the China Cultural Center in Singapore. The exhibition is co-organized by the Zhangjiakou Municipal People’s Government in Northern China’s Hebei Province, which hosts the Olympic ski events, the China National Tourist Office in Singapore, the China Cultural Center in Singapore and the China Express Travel ( Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bolnews.com/international/2022/01/singapore-sports-community-says-beijing-winter-olympics-will-be-a-great-success/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos