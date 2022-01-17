Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger almost confirms he’s played his last defeat in the NFL after losing to Chiefs

Ben Roethlisberger did not formally retire after the Steelers lost 42-21 to the Chiefs in Sunday night’s AFC wildcard round. But the 18-year veteran almost confirmed that he played his final as Pittsburgh’s quarterback.

A bleak Roethlisberger spoke openly about his career shortly after completing his 272nd NFL game and 23rd playoff game. Roethlisberger threw 215 yards and two touchdowns in what was likely the last game of his surefire Hall of Fame career.

“It’s hard, but I’m proud to play with these guys,” Roethlisberger said of the 2021 Steelers, who had to win their last two games as seventh seed to make the playoffs. “God has blessed me with the ability to throw a football and blessed me to play in the biggest city, in Pittsburgh, with the biggest fans and the best football team and players. It’s just been a real blessing. I’m so grateful to him for giving me this opportunity.”

Roethlisberger said he was supposed to play for the Steelers after 10 other teams — most notably AFC North rival Cleveland Browns — passed him in the 2004 NFL Draft. He battled emotion as he defeated the late Steelers president. / owner Dan Rooney, who kept the Steelers from passing Roethlisberger when he was available in the ’04 draft.

“I’m just so grateful. I hope I’ve been able to pass on the legacy of what it is to be a Steeler. From Dan Rooney. We all miss him. Everyone who knew him misses him. Hopefully I can pass on some of that on some of the guys and the tradition of what it means to be a Steeler can be passed on….We have some guys there who will continue to do that.Gave Cam [Heyward] a big hug and told him it’s his now. His job is to pass it on and continue to educate boys and hold them to the Pittsburgh standard.”

Roethlisberger’s impending retirement comes as no surprise. Prior to Pittsburgh’s Week 13 win over Baltimore, reports surfaced that Roethlisberger had begun telling former coaches and teammates that he intended to retire at the end of the season. Roethlisberger acknowledged that Pittsburgh’s Week 17 win over Cleveland would likely be his last home game. Any remaining questions that this was Roethlisberger’s final season were doused when Roethlisberger left Heinz Field on Week 17 with the words “Thank You Ben” on the Jumbotron.

Pittsburgh’s rocky finish to the 2020 season was one of the reasons Roethlisberger decided to come back for a previous season. Few could have seen Roethlisberger’s 2021 season end much better after the Steelers’ 1-3 start. The Steelers were able to straighten things out with a four-game winning streak, including a comeback win in Cleveland in Week 8.

A blowout loss to the Chiefs in Week 16 set the stage for a dramatic end to Roethlisberger’s regular season career. The Steelers needed two wins—and outside help—to make the playoffs, beating the Browns in Roethlisberger’s final home game. The following week, the Baltimore Steelers won in overtime after Roethlisberger’s seventh game-winning drive of the season, an NFL-best. Pittsburgh later took his 12th playoff berth with Roethlisberger as quarterback after the Raiders’ victory over the Chargers.

Roethlisberger, the last remaining quarterback of the legendary 2004 draft class, threw 3,740 yards with 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (completing 64.5% of his passes) in his final regular season. He enjoyed successful partnerships with receiver Diontae Johnson (1,161 yards and eight touchdowns) and rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth (seven touchdowns on 60 receptions). Roethlisberger was aided by rookie running back Najee Harris, who broke Le’Veon Bell’s and Franco Harris’ rookie franchise records.

Roethlisberger’s 249 regular-season games are the most of any player in Steelers history. He went 165-81-1 in the regular season while taking the fifth most regular season wins in league history. Roethlisberger is fifth all-time with 64,088 passing yards and eighth with 418 touchdown passes. Against the Chiefs, Roethlisberger moved Joe Montana and Brett Favre into postseason passing yards for the third time.

Roethlisberger has always said that victories are the only stat that mattered to him. He is only one of 11 starting quarterbacks in NFL history to have won multiple Super Bowls. Roethlisberger is the youngest starting quarterback in history to win the Super Bowl and also holds the record for most wins by a rookie quarterback (13). By winning Super Bowl XL, Roethlisberger and the Steelers became the first team to win three road races en route to lifting the Lombardi Trophy.

In addition to his game-saving tackle in Pittsburgh’s 2005 playoff win over the Colts, Roethlisberger’s most enduring NFL moment came in Super Bowl XLIII. Roethlisberger, trailing late in the game, led a game-winning drive that was punctuated by his touchdown pass to Santonio Holmes, as Pittsburgh became the first franchise to win six Super Bowls.

During his 18 seasons, only Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, and Tom Brady won as many or more Super Bowls as a starting quarterback. Brady and Peyton Manning were the only other quarterbacks to make at least three Super Bowl starts.

While the 2021 season didn’t end with another Super Bowl run, Roethlisberger expressed gratitude for what he and his teammates have been able to accomplish this season.

“Just a bunch of guys fighting for each other, going out and just fighting,” he said of the ’21 Steelers. “Wasn’t always beautiful, but there were a lot of games that we found a way. Like tonight, fought to the end. I’m so proud of this group of men and the way they fight for each other, for the black and gold, for our fans. It was just an honor to play with them.”