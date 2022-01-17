Sports
Rahul’s possible coronation a sign of IPL logic infiltrating Indian cricket
Captaincy, the late Richie Benaud had said, is 90 percent luck and 10 percent skill, but don’t try without that 10 percent.
Unfortunately, what was once the undeniable truth has not stood the test of time. The rapid privatization of crickets and the overwhelming influence of franchise-based T20 competitions on the gaming ecosystem have forced a rewrite. Captaincy is now, 90 percent marketability and 10 percent luck…and you can even try it without 10 percent of the skill.
Again, it is the Indian Premier League that is the standard bearer of this major change that cricket could have missed. Both organically and disturbingly, this IPL trend has gone mainstream and has infiltrated the national team as well.
After the surprising dismissal of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul is now seen as a skipper for all sizes. Lack of options will be a factor in case the 29-year-old is named Test captain for next months series against Sri Lanka. Before that, India will start a full international series, 3 ODIs against South Africa, under the very inexperienced skipper. Before boarding the flight for the ongoing tour, Rahul had only led one first-class race.
In Johannesburg during the second Test, only the second time in his life, Rahul was in charge of men in cricket whites. With Kohli reporting an unreliable back on race morning, India’s reins were in the unknown hands of the newly promoted vice-captain. It would be unfair to blame the young stand-in for the loss, but whispers were made about India’s lack of intensity and ideas as South African skipper Dean Elgar shielded everything the Indian bowlers threw at him.
Rahul is a top quality product of the country’s cricketing system who appreciated and recognized his decisiveness but failed to see him as a leader until now. He has been a regular on the Karnataka team, a U19 India World Cupper, an old hand from India A but no selector or coach he has played under the shadows of Mike Brearley in him. If they had, Rahul would have been captain more often.
Finally, it was the perpetually struggling Punjab Kings, the IPL side that has seen 10 captains and nine coaches in 14 seasons, that saw a leader in him. It came as no surprise. Franchise sides are not known to sit with the book The Art of Captaincy while looking for captains. Team owners frequently refer to the process of determining their next captain as a quest for the face of the team. It’s a polite way of conveying that in T20 cricket the brain bank could very well be housed in the dugout. One could always hire a bank full of former captains and relieve the skipper by outsourcing tactics and team composition.
Eyeballs are important
Marketability is a critical factor for IPL teams as they complete their major purchases. So Rahul’s past captaincy record wouldn’t have bothered the Punjab Kings decision makers. He was a regular of Team India, a batsman of all sizes, had pan India fans and an intimidating social media presence. He ticked all the required boxes and a few more to be an IPL captain. He was also part of the Bollywood circuit. Rahul was, as the marketing suits like to say, a youth icon.
So, was his elevation to a position of responsibility in the Indian team because of the results he achieved with Punjab Kings? That is not possible. In his two-year stint with the franchise, Rahul has not completely transformed his team. His team won just 40 percent of their matches, finishing sixth in the eight-team league during Rahuls’ reign in 2020 and 2021.
Those two forgettable seasons as captain of the underperforming Punjab Kings saw no drop in Rahuls stock. Once it was announced that the young cricketer with several high profile brands under his belt was ready to switch teams for the IPL 2022 season with 10 teams and two new owners with deep pockets, the market was buzzing. Will he go to Lucknow or Ahmedabad? According to reports, the owners of both franchisees stood by with a checkbook in one hand and a pen in the other.
That was until reports emerged that Ahmedabad had decided to hire Mumbai Indians’ unattained star Hardik Pandya as their captain. Benaud’s rewrite turned out to be true. Hardik and Rahul, who once infamously sat on the same couch for a hit television show, have a lot in common. They are undoubtedly talented and have skills to be among the best in the world. They are proven game changers blessed with a great match temperament.
However, the two have never been seen as captains. Hardik isn’t even the first choice captain in his family. When Hardik was an Indian star of all sizes, with a Test hundred and a worldwide reputation as a bat and ball enforcer in white ball cricket, it was his brother Krunal who led Baroda. In his long stint with the Mumbai Indians, Hardik was never projected as a court captain.
Sell stars
These virtually non-existent leadership credentials from the likes of Rahul and Hardik do not stand in the way of owners of IPL teams. But that’s the credo IPL business works on. It’s a league with no relegation, fixed salary caps and guaranteed exponential growth in the teams’ annual television earnings. In the IPL economy, having a salable star in the tent is non-negotiable. If you win, that’s good, but losing isn’t a disaster either. This is a competition where Kohli can go eight years without a title, even with AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle by his side. Royal Challengers Bangalore has always had stars that could fill the Chinnaswamy Stadium and companies that lined up to be associated with their iconic players. The prize cabinet was empty, but the treasury was not.
Fortunately, it’s not the same in Indian cricket yet. And that’s why Rahuls is quickly moving up the hierarchy in all three formats, without even a murmur of protest from the fans or pundits is disturbing. So confused are the minds that follow the hectic calendar of crickets and so blinding is the IPL glow that the cricket gatekeepers forgot to raise the red flag.
Does Rahul have what it takes to lead India? The jury is out and looks around the room without a clue. There is no data to explicitly answer that question. India has really taken a leap of faith with Rahul.
So far, he has not emerged as a leader in South Africa. He excelled as a batsman in the first Test, but that was never in doubt. In the second Test he showed no spark as skipper and in the third the stump mic caught him saying something completely incongruous. While Kohli expressed his dismay at the alleged bias of the host broadcasters, Rahul, with one unfathomable comment, escalated the matter to the highest possible level. The whole country is playing against 11 guys, he was told. The whole country?
Meanwhile, South Africa, a country where cricket isn’t even the most popular sport, was busy keeping the virus under control.
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/rahuls-possible-coronation-a-sign-of-ipl-logic-infiltrating-indian-cricket-7726961/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- CNN analyst pictured Trump’s stance: It’s not a normal human response January 15, 2022
- Dow Jones Futures signals that market sell-off will continue; JPMorgan and Wells Fargo top earnings January 15, 2022
- Health Examination: Summary of 306 New Cases in Berkshire and COVID-19 Headings This Week | Coronavirus January 15, 2022
- Alberto Fernndez will meet Vladimir Putin in Russia and Xi Jinping in China January 15, 2022
- A majority of Trump’s 2022 endorsements called into question the 2020 election results January 15, 2022