Louisville football hires Notre Dame assistant Lance Taylor as new offensive coordinator





Louisville has hired Notre Dame’s assistant coach Lance Taylor as its new offensive coordinator. Taylor is the run game coordinator and running backs coach at Notre Dame, where he overhauled the Irish’s running backs room during his three seasons there. Taylor also brings extensive experience coaching wide receivers as he spent two seasons in that role with the Carolina Panthers, coaching players such as DJ Moore and Curtis Samuel. “Lance has all the qualities I look for in hiring an offensive coordinator,” Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said in a statement on Sunday. “His experience and knowledge allows me to oversee all aspects of our program and brings a wealth of ideas to our offensive staff.” Taylor previously coached the running backs at Stanford from 2014 to 2016, where the Cardinal had one of the best running backs rooms in the country. That included mentoring Christian McCaffrey and recruiting and mentoring Bryce Love. McCaffrey finished second in the 2015 Heisman Trophy race during Taylor’s time there, and Love went on to become one of the best full-backs in school history. Louisville didn’t have an offensive coordinator last season, and hiring Taylor is seen as a way to further reinforce a violation that finished at number 21 nationally last season (446 yards per game). The return of talented quarterback Malik Cunningham also raises expectations for the Cardinals, who went 6-7 in 2021. During Taylor’s time at Notre Dame, he coached star tailback Kyren Williams to consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Tony Jones Jr. of the Saints also developed into an NFL at Notre Dame under Taylor, who also brought in top recruits Chris Tyree and Logan Diggs. Taylor has emerged as a head coach candidate in recent seasons and has interviewed for multiple Group of 5 roles over the past two years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/33078774/sources-louisville-hire-notre-dame-assistant-lance-taylor-new-offensive-coordinator The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos