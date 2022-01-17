Sports
Emma Raducanu trades tennis for football and Australian rules
New balls please! Emma Raducanu trades tennis for football and Australian rules… but she’s too late to help England’s cricketers
She may be a Grand Slam winner, but Emma Raducanu seems to have a talent for more than just tennis.
Ahead of this week’s Australian Open in Melbourne, the British champion yesterday found time to try her hand at an Aussie Rules Ball and have a kickabout with a football too bad she wasn’t there to help the England cricket team get their Ashes -avoiding humiliation in Hobart…
Over the weekend, Miss Raducanu, 19, also posed for photos at a pre-tournament party at the city’s Crown Aviary event center, wearing a Christian Dior handbag and Tiffany & Co jewelry.
Emma Raducanu yesterday found time to try her hand at an Australian rules ball ahead of this week’s Australian Open in Melbourne
Miss Raducanu had a kickabout with a soccer ball yesterday, wearing colorful Nike gear
She may be a Grand Slam winner, but Miss Raducanu seems to have talent for more than just tennis
The teenager became an ambassador for both brands last year.
Miss Raducanu will face Sloane Stephens in the first round in Melbourne tomorrow, following her stunning win at the US Open last year.
She has also shared her thoughts on fellow tennis champion Novak Djokovic being deported from Australia and thus unable to defend his title at the Australian Open.
Miss Raducanu, 19, posed for photos at a pre-tournament party at the city’s Crown Aviary event center, wearing a Christian Dior handbag and Tiffany & Co jewelry
World number one Djokovic, who has not been vaccinated against Covid-19, has not reversed a decision by the Australian government to revoke his visa for public health reasons.
Miss Radacanu believed the debacle had caught the attention of compatriot Andy Murray who reached his first ATP Tour final since 2019.
She said: “I feel like the situation has taken a bit of the distance from the great tennis that took place in Australia this summer.
“For example, Andy Murray, he’s in the final tonight, which I think is pretty incredible. To see him come back and win and play so well, especially for him later.”
The star, who was unable to play for 20 days due to Covid, ended Britain’s 44-year wait for a women’s Grand Slam champion when she defeated Leylah Fernandez to win the US Open in September.
