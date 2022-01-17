Hockey Day week kicks off, with some teens as old as tradition | Local news

The guys who played for Coach Mark Betters’ hockey team were all born around the same time as Hockey Day Minnesota. They’ve come of age as the event has grown from a single outdoor high school competition in 2007 to dozens of exhibits culminating in outdoor collegiate competitions this coming weekend.

Many of these kids, I coached for five or six years, Betters said of the 8th and 9th graders on his Bantam-level team, including his 15-year-old son. They all knew for a long time that Hockey Day was coming to Mankato. All these kids have been attending Hockey Day Minnesota since birth.

On Sunday morning, a rival team from Northfield rode to victory in the scrimmage against the Mankato boys. But Betters said that for the most part, his players stayed light-hearted and had fun.

They seemed to understand that the kick-off of the week’s events will be an indelible memory, especially as they will soon be leaving the Mankato Area Hockey Association and going to try themselves for several high school teams.

From October through March, the 15U Bantam players play 32 to 40 matches and practice four to six times a week, often until 10pm.

No one denies that the season is long and exhausting, Betters said. But just when it seems overwhelming, they kind of realize how fast the season is going and how bummed they are to see it happen.

These kids, he added, it’s incredible how they team up, even with how different they are, in a way that I doubt would happen organically in a school.

A small crowd gathered to watch the boys’ game, which began at 10 a.m. on a week-long outdoor track gathered at Minnesota State University’s Blakeslee Stadium. On Sunday, seven youth games and a number of adult competitions were played.

All of the nearly 500 children from the local hockey club’s Mankato area, who are part of the 1,200 total participants from across Minnesota, will have the opportunity to play on the outdoor ice, an event organizer said earlier this week. A program of activities that go far beyond hockey games can be found on the Minnesota Wild Website.

The Betters team is made up of guys like Jonathan Bramble, 13, and Hayden Andersen, 15. Braam’s parents, Amy and Todd, said nonstop play for six months is worth the lesson in teamwork their son is learning.

Amy said she appreciates the opportunity for teens like Jonathan to expand their social circles and forge new bonds. The boys come from five schools: two high schools, Dakota Meadows and Prairie Winds; two high schools, Mankato East and West; and Loyola Catholic School.

The parents like to watch because the boys like to play. Amy and Todd hope Jonathan stays with the sport through high school and possibly beyond.

Hayden’s parents, Devyn Rohlk and Irik Andersen, said he seemed most excited in the short term to take home the slick purple Hockey Day jersey and socks. They expect the kit to hit the halls of Mankato East this week, where Hayden is a freshman and plans to play for the high school team next year.

Seeing how much hes grown over 11 years of playing the sport which is a statewide tradition makes this week special, they said.

Betters, who works as a judge on the Blue Earth County District Court, said that in about eight years he has come to see hockey coaching as a means of teaching life lessons.

This perspective allows him to joke with a friend passing by that his team has, in true fashion, recorded the loss. It allows him to laugh at his son, who has less than three months to go in MAHA, as he sits alone to warm himself by one of the fireplaces that local organizers will be burning this week. .

It’s a game. Frankly, it’s just a way of teaching them how to be young men, how to be ethical and good members of the community, Betters said. And if it’s hockey, the way they teach it, that’s fine.

And they all love it, he added. I love it too.