Novak Djokovic deported: Scott Morrison opens up to Serbian tennis star returning to Australia within his three-year ban





Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has left the door open for Novak Djokovic to return to Australia. Djokovic left Australia on Sunday night after Australia’s Federak Court upheld Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s decision to revoke his visa. As it stands, the 20-time Grand Slam winner will not be allowed to return to Australia for the next three years “except in certain circumstances”. Australian Open ‘Terrible situation’ – Nadal gives vision of Djokovic debacle after victory 2 HOURS AGO Morrison says the nine-time Australian Open champion may be able to return earlier “under the right circumstances”. “I’m not going to preface that or say anything that wouldn’t allow the minister to make the various calls they have to make,” Morrison told Nine radio. “I mean, it’s going to be over a three-year period, but there’s the possibility for them to return under the right circumstances and that would be considered at the time.” Djokovic’s deportation from Australia is a decision that has been heavily criticized in Serbia, including from national president Aleksandar Vucic and Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic. Home Secretary Karen Andrews believes the right decisions have been made. “I understand this has been played out very publicly,” she said. “But Australians can rest assured that the Morrison government and its ministers will do everything they can to ensure that Australia has strong borders,” she said. “And that those people who try to come to Australia abide by the laws of the time.” Djokovic’s hunt for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title will have to wait until the French Open at Roland Garros. He is currently on 20 major titles alongside Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. This was a witch hunt – Serbian president on Djokovic row – – – Stream the Australian Open 2022 live and on demand discovery+ . Discovery+ subscription now costs 29.99 for the first year for users in the UK, up from 59.99 Australian Open Nadal ‘afraid of no one now that Djokovic is not there’ – Wilander 2 HOURS AGO Australian Open ‘Bad feeling’ – Becker says ‘no winners’ in Djokovic saga at Australian Open 4 HOURS AGO

