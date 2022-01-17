Sports
Steelers vs. Chiefs – Game Recap – January 16, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs went nowhere early on Sunday night against Pittsburgh, so coach Andy Reid had wide receiver Mecole Hardman take a shotgun snap and hand over to Darrel Williams to run back with a trick play.
Their exchange hit the ground, TJ Watt picked it up and returned for a touchdown.
It was exactly the kind of game that should have energized the heavy underdogs, playing in a tough environment on the road, but it ended with something completely different: it found Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
He went on to throw 404 yards and five scores, leading Kansas City to the end zone with six straight possessions after the turnover, and the Chiefs advanced through the second half for a 42-21 wildcard win.
We were all mad at ourselves, Mahomes said. We didn’t play with enough energy. We didn’t play at a high enough level. We have all motivated ourselves. Everyone talked to each other and we came out with a different urgency.
Byron Pringle caught touchdown passes from both Mahomes and Kelce, and Jerick McKinnon and Tyreek Hill also had scoring catches, while the Chiefs (13-5) closed off retiring Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers attack.
Not only did the performance send Kansas City to the divisional round of the playoffs, it turned Sunday night’s game against Buffalo, a rematch of last year’s AFC title game, into viewing appointments. The Bills had an equally easy time with their 47-17 win over New England on Saturday.
If you’ve been to the Super Bowl for the past two years and you walk off the field last year with a loss, you want to go back and get revenge, get that win, Mahomes said. “Next week the Bills are coming here and we should be playing our best football.
Roethlisberger, who admitted this week that the Steelers (9-8-1) weren’t a very good football team, wasn’t that great on its own. The 39-year-old quarterback was 29 of 44 for 215 yards with two pointless TD passes late in the game, earning the coda for a career that included six Pro Bowl trips and two Super Bowl wins.
I mean, we lost. It smells. But if you go to the tournament, only one team will end the season the way you want it to, Roethlisberger said. I will say that I am proud of the way our boys fought tonight.
Judging by the final score, you’d never guess the first quarter was all about defense: The Steelers played 14 plays and went 12 yards, while the Chiefs had more kick return yards (70) than they had from scrimmage (62).
Logically, the first points would also be scored in defense.
After the Steelers fired for the fifth straight shot, the Chiefs inexplicably had Hardman take a photo instead of their four-time Pro Bowl quarterback. Williams bobbed the exchange, Watt grabbed the fumble and Pittsburgh had a 7-0 lead.
It did not take long.
Mahomes responded by completing his next six passes and capping a 76m ride with a handy underhand move to McKinnon who equalized. Then the brilliant young quarterback found Pringle in the corner of the end zone for a score, and he set an exclamation point at the half by hitting Kelce with a 48-yard touchdown charge.
In under six minutes, Mahomes and the Chiefs had turned a seven-point deficit into a 21-7 lead.
You know what? I didn’t have to say much, Reid said. The players know better than anyone when something is wrong. They wore down. Nobody hung their heads. They said let’s go. We need to strengthen it a little bit here.'”
It wasn’t quite the 23-0 advantage the Chiefs had in their outburst over the Steelers in December, but it sure felt that way. Roethlisberger was 5 of 14 for 24 yards in the first half and Pittsburgh had a total offense of 55 yards.
Not really a retirement party if Roethlisberger does indeed stop.
I don’t think any of us played well, he said. We didn’t make the moves we had to do too early to give ourselves a chance, and that didn’t keep our defense out of the field. Those are difficult situations to face such a powerful crime.
As for the Chiefs, their celebration started in earnest after Mahomes led them on another TD drive to kick off the second half. The match was such a joke at the time that when Hill was ruled just before the goal line, Mahomes simply threw his next pass on the third goal to tackle Nick Allegretti for the score.
Hill eventually got his TD catch; it came after Steelers rookie Najee Harris lost a fumble for the first time all season.
The Chiefs also continued to score. Kelce’s mom, who started the day watching her other son, Jason, lose to his Eagles in Tampa Bay, was found to see her youngest son throw a TD pass in the fourth quarter. By that point, the Chiefs had scored so many times that they had to put a notice on Arrowhead Stadium video boards that the fireworks were over.
Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs had taken care of themselves.
Instead of coming in here and talking about the things we didn’t do, I just told the football team that the classy thing is to compliment the Kansas City Chiefs, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. They have a really good football team, they have an explosive team and they did a really good job tonight.
Injuries
Steelers: Their egos were badly bruised.
Chiefs: CB Rashad Fenton hurt his shoulder before the match.
NEXT ONE
Pittsburgh is heading into the off-season and considering how to replace their longtime starting quarterback.
The Chiefs welcome Buffalo next Sunday for a rematch of a game the Bills won 38-20 in October. Mahomes threw three TD passes in a 38-24 win for the AFC crown last January.
——
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/nfl/recap/_/gameId/401326628
