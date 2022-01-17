England skipper Root suggested a series of changes he believes are needed in the domestic game if the international side is to compete abroad

Joe Root claimed that any success English cricketers have on the international stage is “despite county cricket, not thanks” as he demanded opportunities for the way the system works.

The English skipper spoke in the wake of his team’s beating in the latest Ashes series Down Under.

Australia was by far the superior side over the course of the tour, as they took a 4-0 win, only a money launder denied by rain delays that helped the tourists force a draw in Sydney.

While there are a number of factors behind England’s poor performance over the past six weeks, the country’s current cricket structure has been cited by several pundits as something that needs work.

And now the England captain has joined those calls for changes in the domestic game.















“What incentives in county cricket are there right now to open the battle?” asked Carrot. “What incentives are there to be a spinner? And what incentives are there to bowl fast?

“There don’t seem to be many, whether you look at the average scores of 250 in the first innings or whatever they are, however short the games are.

“I’m not going to make excuses for a performance like that because that’s not good enough for Test cricket. It doesn’t matter how inexperienced you are.

“Even on that surface, helping the sailors, it was a better team than that and we need to give a better picture of ourselves.

“But what I will say is that everyone who comes on this test team right now is doing it despite county cricket, not because of county cricket

“There are definitely things that need to change. Do you look at some of the young batters when they had a chance to go out with 450, 500 on the board and deal with the pressure on the scoreboard?

“You don’t practice it in county cricket. The only time they are exposed to it is in this environment.

"When did they have to go out to save a game against a spinning ball in spinning conditions?















“They were never exposed to it. And yet they were expected to go to the subcontinent and win competitions against the best spinners in the world.”

Root wasn’t satisfied with identifying the issues, but was happy to offer some potential solutions that he believes could positively impact the fate of the international side in the future.

“We need to produce better wickets,” he began. “How are we going to do that? Hopefully by playing at a better time of year. By flattening the seam on the ball. Maybe give our sailors a chance to bowl a Kookaburra ball.”

“We could also double the batting bonus points. There are some things I think we can do pretty quickly to give our guys a better chance to prepare for this environment.

“And of course it will negate running in and bowling at 70mph. It will encourage guys to try and create new angles, either be more consistent or find another way to take wickets, and it will give spinners a chance to get in.” bowling the first half of the season.”