Australian Football League Strikes $25 Million Deal With Crypto.com





In what comes as the first major crypto sports sponsorship deal, the Australia Football League (AFL) has partnered with Crypto.com to support its Womens League (AFLW). The deal is valued at nearly $25 million over the next five years, a marked increase from the AFL’s existing $18.5 million sponsorship deal with Toyota. Crypto.com is a Singapore-based crypto exchange that offers digital wallets and crypto-backed debit cards. The partnership marks the first time that Crypto.com has sponsored an Australian sports team. It will also be her first time sponsoring a global elite women’s sports competition, a milestone that Kylie Rogers, AFL’s Executive General Manager, Customer and Commercial, said she is proud to be a part of. The AFL is proud to be the first Australian sports league and elite women’s league worldwide to partner with an organization that shares our passion for driving the future of elite sport and technology. Karl Mohan, Asia and Pacific general manager of Crypto.com, says the company was attracted by the relatively large number of women in Australia who were interested in crypto. Our latest consumer survey in Australia found that more than half (53%) of crypto investors were women, he said. It is very encouraging to see that Australians from all walks of life regardless of gender or background are very excited about adopting cryptocurrencies and excited to be their platform of choice. In August, CNBC released a survey that found that women are still less than half as likely to invest in cryptocurrencies than men, with 16% of men investing versus 7% of women. Related: Australian women who own crypto will double in 2021: survey Crypto.com has racked up a number of sports branding deals in recent months, totaling more than $1.5 billion. In mid-November, the crypto firm signed a $700 million deal to rename the Staples Center in Los Angeles to the Crypto.com Arena for the next 20 years. It also signed a $100 million sponsorship deal with Formula 1 in late June and a $175 million sponsorship deal with the UFC in July.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cointelegraph.com/news/australian-women-s-football-team-secures-75m-deal-with-crypto-com The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

