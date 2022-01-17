Novak Djokovic news LIVE: Visa ban for tennis stars Australia could be reduced after deportation





Novak Djokovic loses second Australian visa appeal As the Australian Open kicked off Monday morning, Novak Djokovic was photographed landing in Dubai after the decision to revoke the nine-time champion’s visa was upheld by federal court. The failure of Djokovic’s appeal finally brought an end to the saga that dominated the run-up to the first grand slam of the year. After spending four nights in a Melbourne detention hotel following his dramatic detention at the border, Djokovic was released for procedural reasons and immediately taken to the Rod Laver Arena to prepare to defend his title. However, on Sunday, Australias immigration minister used his discretion to crush Djokovics’ hopes and cancel his visa a second time, claiming the presence of 34-year-olds could be counterproductive to vaccination attempts by others. Djokovic, who boarded a connecting flight to Belgrade on Monday, now faces a three-year ban from Australia. However, the Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, has moved to downplay the severity of that sentence, suggesting the ban could be changed under the right circumstances and revised accordingly in the future. A number of players, including Alize Cornet and Nick Kyrgios, have subsequently criticized Australia’s politicization of the saga, claiming that Djokovic’s treatment had been unfair after he arrived in the country with a medical exemption granted by the government. Victorian Government. Follow all the latest news, comments and updates as the Australian Open Monday finally started. Latest news Show last update



1642416215 Australian Open 2022: Zverev wins first set In the end, Zverev’s power and booming forehand dominate. The world’s number 3 takes the tiebreak 7-3 and Altmaiers’ resistance is finally broken. It will take a huge effort to stop Zverev now. Tom KershawJanuary 17, 2022 10:43 1642415679 Australian Open 2022: Zverev 6-6 Altmaier Another great hold from Altmaier and the two Germans go to a tiebreak after an exciting first set. Tom KershawJanuary 17, 2022 10:34 am 1642415321 Australian Open 2022: Zverev 5-5 Altmaier A huge asset for Altmaier! Zverev had a great opportunity to earn two break and set points after overpowering Altmaier in another long rally. The short ball stayed perfectly in front of him on the service line at 15-30, but with gaping on both sides of the field, the German dragged his backhand wide. Altmaier then saved a set point at 30-40 to take the game to deuce, where they saw back and forth, including a memorable rally, before Altmaier follows up on a volley winner with a fine serve. He roars into the crowd. Tom KershawJanuary 17, 2022 10:28 AM 1642414720 Australian Open 2022: Karatsev recovers after shaky start Alsan Karatsev also triumphed in one of the warm-up events in recent weeks, beating both Dan Evans and Andy Murray to claim the Sydney International title. The Russian number 18 started shaky in his opening match against Spaniard Jaume Munar and lost the first set 6-3. Karatsev, however, has now recovered from an exciting second set and dominates the tiebreak to equalize. Tom KershawJanuary 17, 2022 10:18 am 1642414463 Australian Open 2022: Keys beats Kenin in all-American match Madison Keys made it 7-6 7-5 this morning against compatriot and number 11 seed Sofia Kenin. Keys, who once ranked No. 7 and reached the US Open final in 2017, won a warm-up in Adelaide last week and continued that form Monday as she took the first grand slam of the year as a springboard to old-fashioned heights. Tom KershawJanuary 17, 2022 10:14 am 1642413776 Australian Open 2022: Zverev and Altmaier on service Alexander Zverev has not made the most convincing start to his first round match against Daniel Altmaier. The first set is on service at 3-2, but the number 3 in the world has already committed three double faults and won only three of the nine points on his second service. Tom KershawJanuary 17, 2022 10:02 am 1642412775 Djokovic could have problems with the French Open Ten days ago, French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineau seemed to allay doubts about Novak Djokovic’s participation in Roland Garros, mentioning a health bubble system that would be used for visiting athletes. However, in a social media post on Sunday, Maracineau suggested that the government has now taken a tougher stance that could jeopardize Djokovic’s participation in the French Open. The vaccine pass has been passed, she wrote. Once the law is promulgated, it will be mandatory to enter public buildings already subject to the health pass (stadium, theater or lounge) for all spectators, practitioners, French or foreign professionals. Tom KershawJanuary 17, 2022 09:46 1642412555 Australian Open 2022: Kokkinakis stumbles out There was little joy for home favorite Thanasi Kokkinakis on Monday. The Australian only won his first ATP singles title in Adelaide last week, but broke away from German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann in the first round. Another Australian hope is in action at Margaret Court Arena. John Millman took the first two sets against Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez impressively, but now has a breakdown in the third. Tom KershawJanuary 17, 2022 09:42 1642411094 Australian Open 2022: Zverev next in Rod Laver Arena It’s Alexander Zverev, world No. 3 and Olympic champion, for the final game of the day at the Rod Laver Arena. The German will face his compatriot Daniel Altmaier in the first round. Tom KershawJanuary 17, 2022 09:18 1642410792 2022 Australian Open: Barty beats Tsurenko Tsurenko saves two match points and saves himself the humiliation of a whitewash. A sympathetic cheer rises around the Rod Laver Arena. The Ukrainian is on the wrong end of a brutal Barty display. The Australian No. 1 in the world wastes little time completing her 6-0 6-1 win in the next service game. Tom KershawJanuary 17, 2022 09:13

