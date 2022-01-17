Sports
Novak Djokovic: Tennis star lands in Belgrade after losing Australia visa battle
Novak Djokovic has arrived in his native Serbia after he left Australia on Sunday after a local court rejected his appeal against a deportation order for failing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The ruling ultimately crushed the top tennis player’s hopes of playing at the Australian Open, defending his title and bidding for a record 21st Grand Slam.
Djokovic’s plane carrying him from the United Arab Emirates landed in Belgrade after 12:00 p.m. local time on Monday. Crowds of supporters line the airport to greet him.
You can watch his arrival from 11:50 CET in the video player above.
The world number one men’s tennis player landed in Dubai earlier on Monday after taking off from Melbourne on an Emirates flight to the same city in the UAE from which he had flown to Australia.
His choice of the Serbian capital has surprised some, as his hometown is in Monte Carlo and his family lives there.
Residents of the Serbian capital sent warm messages to Djokovic on Monday. Djokovic has overwhelming support from his home country, which the president said Australia was embarrassing itself. He has also been held up as a hero by some in the anti-vaccination movement.
Serbs gather around Djokovic
On Monday night, Djokovic would face Miomir Kecmanović, a Serb in 78th place, at the Rod Laver Arena, the main stadium.
Instead, Kecmanović went to a smaller arena to take on Italy’s 150th-ranked Salvatore Caruso, a so-called “lucky loser” – someone who loses in qualifying rounds but gains entry into the main draw because someone else withdraws after the schedule of the first day was released.
Kecmanović dedicated his 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 to his compatriot and said Djokovic had been treated unfairly by politicians.
In Djokovic’s native Serbia, President Aleksandar Vučić described the court hearing in which the player lost his appeal as “a farce full of lies”.
“They think they humiliated Djokovic with this ten-day intimidation, but in reality they humiliated themselves. If you said that the person who has not been vaccinated has no right to enter, Novak would not come or get vaccinated,” Vučić told reporters.
He told Djokovic “we can’t wait to see him in Serbia, to return to his country, to come where he is always welcome.” He did not say whether Djokovic was discussing whether he would go to Serbia first after his deportation.
Djokovic ‘deeply disappointed’
Three federal court judges on Friday confirmed a decision by immigration minister Alex Hawke to revoke the 34-year-old Serb’s visa on grounds of public interest.
The judges rejected the claims of Djokovic’s defense that the reason for the cancellation was “invalid” and “illogical”.
A deportation order usually also includes a three-year ban on returning to Australia.
This also marks an end to the world tennis No. 1’s attempt to defend his Australian Open title and win a record 21st Grand Slam title.
In a statement shortly after the verdict, Djokovic said he was “deeply disappointed” but also pledged to cooperate with authorities.
“I will take some time to rest and recover before making any further comments,” said Djokovic.
Hawke canceled the visa because Djokovic’s presence in Australia could pose a risk to the health and “good order” of the Australian public and be counterproductive to the vaccination efforts of others in Australia.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison welcomed what he described as the “decision to keep our borders strong and Australians safe”.
The national federation leading the tournament, Tennis Australia, said it respects the federal court’s decision. “We look forward to a competitive and exciting 2022 Australian Open and wish all players the best of luck,” said a statement.
Djokovic’s visa was initially canceled on January 6 at Melbourne airport, hours after he arrived to compete in the first Grand Slam of 2022.
A border officer canceled his visa after deciding that Djokovic was not eligible for a medical exemption from Australia’s rules for unvaccinated visitors.
