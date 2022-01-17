Rust returns; Malkin, O’Connor absent





The Pittsburgh Penguins have yet to make some lineup changes for the final leg of their long road trip. Top-line right winger Bryan Rust, who had been on COVID-19 protocol, joined the team for Sunday practice in Las Vegas. However, center Evgeni Malkin and forward Drew O’Connor were absent from training. Coach Mike Sullivan indicated that Malkin and O’Connor had canceled training due to maintenance days. That usually, but not always, means they’ll be available to play in the next game, which means Monday for the Penguins against the Vegas Golden Knights. Rust has missed the last four games while in protocol. He practiced at his normal spot on Sunday with center Sidney Crosby and left winger Jake Guentzel. There was mild speculation that Evan Rodrigues would continue to hold the right side of that line once Rust returned, but the Guentzel-Crosby-Rust line has been seasoned and established. While it seems likely Rust will return on Monday, Sullivan would only confirm Rust is out of protocol, saying it has not been determined whether Rust will play. Sometimes players have been given a little extra time to practice and get their feet together after being sidelined by the COVID-19 protocol. Not only did Rust participate in practice Sunday, but he was able to skate in what will likely be an optional morning skate Monday. Rust said he had early symptoms and slept a lot during his time away — spent at a Dallas hotel where he tested positive — and by Monday said he probably felt like everyone else would after a week off, a little rusty, pun intended. But it was certainly good to be there again.” Strikers Danton Heinen and Zach Aston-Reese and goalkeeper Casey DeSmith, who has also been in protocol, did not train. Jason Zucker, who was off weekly due to an unspecified injury but had limited practice, practiced on a normal, albeit revamped, line. Sullivan said Zucker is a decision during Monday’s game. The Penguins are 3-2 on their six-game road trip, after a 2-1 win on Saturday in San Jose, thus securing at least .500. During Saturday’s game, Sullivan did some line shuffling. Most notably, he broke up the second line, shoving Kasperi Kapanen down leaving Malkin in the center and Jeff Carter on the left wing. Normally a centre-back, Carter has played the last three games on that wing, which were Malkin’s first three games after an off-season knee surgery. It’s hard to know what the lines might look like against Vegas on Monday, given the players who were and were not in training. According to multiple on-site reports, the lines on training behind the top line were Radim Zohorna-Carter-Rodrigues; Dominik Simon-Teddy Blueger-Brock McGinn; and Zucker-Brian Boyle-Kapanen. The Golden Knights may not have the most up-to-date information on the Penguins’ latest attunements, or they may know something we don’t. They’ve got Crosby Malkin and Carter in the middle so we better be ready, – Golden Knights head coach on the pens #VegasBorn @VegasHockeyNow @pghhockeyNOW — Owen Krepps (@OKrepps85) January 16, 2022

