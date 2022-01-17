Bear Wrap Up Cal Winter Invitation







Rob Edwards/klcfotos Valentina Ivanov won the singles on Sunday and (with Haley Giavara) took the doubles title at the Cal Winter Invite.

BERKELEY The California women’s tennis team closed out the Cal Winter Invitational on Sunday, with the Golden Bears winning nine out of ten games and the Cal pair Haley Giavaran and Valentina Ivanov to win the doubles title. Mariia Kozyreva of Saint Mary’s claimed the singles title. Cal went into doubles 2-0 on Sunday, as Hannah Viller Moeller and Katja Wiersholm defeated Santa Clara’s JennaMarie Gordon and Finley Kalinic, 8-1, and Julia Rosenqvist and Makenna Thiel beat the Broncos’ Katherine Petty and Lindsey Pesqueira, 8-4. Ivanov and Giavara did not play an official game on Sunday, earning the doubles crown based on their 2-0 tournament record in court-one doubles. Seven of the eight Bears won in singles, including senior Julia Rosenqvist , who defeated Jocelyn Massey van de Gaels 6-2, 6-1, Hannah Viller Moeller , who defeated Saint Mary’s Gabriela Tevez 6-1, 6-1, and Thiel, who ousted the Gaels’ Olivia Rook, 6-2, 6-4. Ivanov finished the day at Hellman with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory over the Gaels’ Jordan Harris. Kozyreva van de Gaels, in 74th place, defeated Cal star Giavara 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 to take the singles title based on her 3-0 record on lane one. “We are getting into good shape and they are looking forward to starting double matches,” Cal . head coach Amanda Augustus said about her bears. “It’s nice to be able to host a tournament at home and give our new players some experience on these courts. Today was good because Saint Mary’s has a good team and we played some nice competitive singles on each court.” “As a team we look great and I am very excited,” added Ivanov. Cal will kick off the season with two games when the Bears play at UC Santa Barbara on Friday, January 21, and at Pepperdine on Saturday, January 22. Cal Winter Invitational

January 16, 2022, in Berkeley, California.

Hellman Tennis Complex/Channing Tennis Courts Hellman Doubles 1. Hannah Viller Moeller / Beats Katja Wiersjolm (Cal). JennaMarie Gordon/Lindsey Kalinic (SCU), 8-1

2. Julia Rosenqvist / Makenna Thiel secure. Jamie Schroer/Varya Zlotnik (SCU), 8-4 Channing Doubles 1. Mariia Kozyreva/Jocelyn Massey (SMC) defeats. Emily Ackerman/Kim Bhunu (Cal Poly), 8-4

2. Jordan Harris/Julia Ronney (SMC) beats. Laura Bente/Delanie Dunkle (Cal Poly), 8-6

3. Defeats Olivia Rook/Stefanie Silva (SMC). Melissa LaMette/Peyton Dunkle (Cal Poly), 8-4

4. Defeats Lene Mari Hovda/Gabriela Tevez (SMC). Eliza Bates/Shreya Ravilla (Cal Poly), 8-5 Hellman Singles 1. no. 74 Mariiya Kozyreva (SMC) defeats. Haley Giavaran (cal), 3-6, 7-5, 6-0

2. no. 108 Valentina Ivanov (cal) def. Jordan Harris (SMC), 4-6, 6-2, 6-4

3. No. 110 Jessica Alsola (cal) def. Julia Ronney (SMC), 6-1, 6-1

4. Julia Rosenqvist (cal) def. Jocelyn Massey (SMC), 6-2, 6-1

5. Katja Wiersholm (cal) def. Lene Mari Hovda (SMC), 6-3, 6-4

6. Hannah Viller Moeller (cal) def. Gabriela Tevez (SMC), 6-3, 6-1 Singles Channing 1. Defeats Kim Bhunu (Cal Poly). Finley Kalinic (SCU), 6-3, 6-3

2. Beats JennaMarie Gordon (SCU). Emily Ackerman (Cal Poly), 4-6, 7-6 (3), 1-0 (6)

3. Melissa LaMette (Cal Poly) def. Katherine Petty (SCU), 6-4, 6-1

4. Defeat Peyton Dunkle (Cal Poly). Varya Zlotnik (SCU), 6-0, 6-0

5. Misha Berry (Cal Poly) def. Lindsey Pesqueira (SCU), 6-2, 6-2 Singles champion: Mariia Kozyreva (Saint Mary’s)

Double champions: Haley Giavaran / Valentina Ivanov (cal)

