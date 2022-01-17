England are specialists on collapse but Hobart’s infamy sets new low England cricket team

Aat least it was fast. The final disgrace in under two hours, from Rory Burns to Ollie Robinson with barely time for a scratch and a sniff: 10 wickets for 56 runs in 22 overs. From a paper bag in the ashes.

It was Mark Wood’s face that said it all. Hed just produced the best bowling of his test career, six for 37, a first-class bounce fest to drag England back into the game by their gammy toenails, short menace with a smile, which flung woodchip body into the reluctant Tasmanian ground. Reward at last for seven weeks of hard labor. Yet there he was, less than four hours later, slogging off the Bellerive Oval, the ninth wicket to fall into an innings of grief, dragging on after knocking Pat Cummins a couple of fours over extra cover just for fun. Helmet off, mouth closed, eyes empty, head down, he stepped home. This tour has even sapped Woods joie de vivre of some sort of performance.

England has been collapsing specialists pack detonator for a while, will travel, but even by their standards this was a spectacular explosion of fortune. With only just before tea time, Zak Crawley and Burns had put together 68, England’s first opening score of over 50 in the entire series. There had been a few lucky moments, a review here and there, but Crawley was skimming the ball with a gold spoon and Burns wore an air of activity next to his indie band hair.

WinViz was absurdly confident, like the stubborn young pup that it is. Next-in Dawid Malan was spotted on the balcony wearing a cap with an almost cheerful look. Deep in the locker room, Chris Silverwood may have been scouring the internet for the ingredients for a sundowner. Against all odds and the evidence of the last four Tests, wouldn’t it be something for Joe Root to win the game and save something from the series with that much-anticipated Australian Ashes hundred?

From his six-foot vantage point, Cameron Green Australia’s brightest of the bright young things produced a telling ball from around the wicket and Burns, conflicted, figured to play on. His stunned shrug was a catalyst for the carnage that was to come.

After the break, Malan cracked the helmet before hitting Green on his own stumps as well, also with a shuffle down in despair. His tour has gone from promise to purgatory and was put into perspective overnight by the news that his wife had given birth to their baby six weeks early.

Carrot ran to the bat, legs somehow kicking forward, one last push, one last weary hurrah. He soon lost Crawley, was tempted into another ride through the beautiful Green and sniffed behind the stumps. Ben Stokes punched a hole before Root himself was done by a dirty caterpillar from Scott Boland which spat under the bat. He allowed himself a deep sigh and a wry smile. It was over. Now a scarred man, with watery blue eyes, carrying all the English faults on his back, at least he could retire to the knowledge that he had a screamer.

And then Cummins and Boland finished it off, the last five wickets gone for 23 runs. The Australians did not even have to lay claim to the last half hour. Sam Billings pushed hard-handed halfway; Ollie Pope stumbled into the wasteland on the other side, thinking who-knows-what, but continued to stare at his dismantled stumps as if they were the remains of yesterday’s dinner. The padded bowlers looked like they had had enough. They went out swinging, with anger, frustration, disappointment probably all three.

After Cummins tossed the retiring Robinson with a full throw, the gleeful new baggy green captain smiled with the perfect teeth and the Midas touch. He exchanged a big bowler’s handshake with Mitchell Starc: the two leading wicket-takers of the series pleased with their work.

And England? Many threads make up a story, but hey, the stats: England only put together eight partnerships over 50. And their batting average in this series is 20.21, the lowest in an Ashes series since 1890.

And then the faces. The presentation showed no smiles from the batsmen, who had time to put on their casual clothes, or the bowlers, who didn’t. Root looked on the brink of tears when Adam Gilchrist threw down the softest questions you know you’re in trouble when even the Australians feel sorry for you.

It’s hard to evoke triumphalism when the opposition is folding so quickly. And like a breath of wind on a house of cards, England was gone.