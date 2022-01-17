Australia leaves door open for Djokovic to play Open next year

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has left the door open for Novak Djokovic to participate in the Australian Open next year, despite the tennis superstar facing an automatic three-year ban from entering the country.

The world No. 1 left Australia late on Sunday after the federal court upheld a government decision to cancel his visa, capping the days of drama over the country’s COVID-19 entry rules and his unvaccinated status. Under Immigration Act, Djokovic cannot be granted a new visa for three years unless the Australian Immigration Minister accepts there are compelling or compassionate reasons.

I’m not going to preface that or say anything that wouldn’t allow the minister to make the various calls he has to make, Morrison said. 2GB radio on Monday while Djokovic was on his way to Dubai.

It is over a period of three years, but there is the possibility for (a person) to return under the right circumstances, and that will be considered at that time.

The unanimous decision of a three-judge federal court dealt a final blow to Djokovic’s hopes of chasing a record 21st Grand Slam win at the Australian Open, which begins Monday, to the dismay of his family and supporters.

In a roller coaster ride, the world’s best men’s player was the first detained by immigration authorities on January 6, ordered by a court, released on January 10, then detained again on Saturday pending trial on Sunday.

Djokovic, 34, said he was very disappointed by the ruling, but he respected the court’s decision.

I feel uneasy that the focus of the past few weeks has been on me and I hope now we can all focus on the game and tournament that I love, Djokovic said in a statement before leaving Melbourne.

The player was filmed by Reuters he wore a mask and took selfies with fans at the arrival gate in Dubai as he waited for his entourage to get off the plane. The group then went through a transfer passenger security channel.

The saga sparked a feud between Canberra and Belgrade, with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic calling the court decision outrageous. Australian Foreign Secretary Marise Payne said on Monday that she and Morrison had been in contact with Brnabic during the legal process last week.

I am absolutely convinced that the very positive relationship, the bilateral relationship between Australia and Serbia, will continue on the strong foundation it currently enjoys, Payne told reporters.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke had said Djokovic could pose a threat to public order as his presence would encourage anti-vaccination sentiment amid Australia’s worst coronavirus outbreak.

The Federal Court judges noted that their ruling was based on the legality and legality of the minister’s decision, but did not address the merits or wisdom of the decision. They have not yet released the full reasoning behind their decision.

POLITICAL TOUCHSTONE

The visa problems of Serbian tennis players have fueled the global debate over the rights of people who refuse to be vaccinated, as governments take steps to protect people from the two-year pandemic. Djokovic had been granted a visa to enter Australia, with a COVID-19 infection on December 16 providing the basis for a medical waiver from Australia’s requirements that all visitors must be vaccinated. The exemption was organized through Tennis Australia and the Victoria State Government.

That exemption sparked widespread anger in Australia, which has undergone some of the world’s toughest COVID-19 lockdowns and where more than 90 percent of adults are vaccinated. The controversy became a political touchstone for Morrison as he prepares for an election due in May, amid disputes over responsibility between his center-right federal coalition government and the center-left Victoria state government.

Morrison defended his approach to the situation on Monday, distinguishing the Djokovics case from vaccine skeptics within his own government. If you come from a foreign country and there are conditions that you have to meet to enter this country, then you have to meet them, he said. This is about someone who wanted to come to Australia and didn’t follow the entry rules at our border.

The men’s tennis governing body ATP said the decision marked the end of a deeply regrettable series of events, adding that it respected the decision, a comment echoed by Tennis Australia.

On the tennis circuit, fellow players have become impatient for the media circus to end.

The situation has not been good for anyone. It feels like everything has happened here at the last minute and that’s why it has become such a mess, said former world champion Andy Murray.