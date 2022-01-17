Sports
Eagles Nick Sirianni gives Jalen Hurts a vote of confidence after loss in play-offs
TAMPA If Jalen Hurts had played at least an average game it would have gone a long way to silence critics this off-season.
He didn’t.
The Eagles lost 31-15 to the Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon and their 23-year-old quarterback played a terrible game. One of his worst of the season.
It won’t come out as his top-rated game, said Nick Sirianni.
Well, that’s true. And a performance like this, on a stage like this, just invites conversation about Hurts’ future as a quarterback in Philadelphia. The future of pain has been the main topic of conversation throughout the season and after 15 regular season games and one playoff game, we still don’t know.
But his head coach at least gave him a vote of confidence after the loss on Sunday.
I know we were all judged on the last game we played, I understand and totally understand that, but I felt like Jalen was growing throughout the year, Sirianni said. And he got better as a passer, and he could read the defense better and get the ball in the right place. He developed so much in his ability to extend play by not only making plays with his feet, but also playing in the field on the scramble.
So I feel really good with what we have here in the quarterback position. I thought he had a great year and he came a long way and that’s what I expect from Jalen because of the type of football character he has, the type of character he has, the toughness he has, the love for football he has . has.
There’s no denying that Hurts improved this season from what we saw of him in four rookie starts. But has he improved enough? Has he shown enough signs to show the Eagles that he could be their franchise quarterback or at least their quarterback for the 2022 season?
It really comes down to projection. And that’s a tricky thing to figure out.
Despite all the talk about Hurts’ character and his leadership and his poise and all the elusive qualities he has and he has a ton of them, none of those things help him take a hit with anticipation or a rocketing receiver down the line. sideline.
Siriannis’ point on Sunday was that one bad game shouldn’t define Hurts; that we saw enough growth from the young quarterback this year that his Sunday performance shouldn’t erase it. That’s a good point. But that doesn’t make it any less disappointing to see Hurts struggle on a raised podium.
While Sirianni’s confidence is nice, he’s not the only one in charge. The front office will certainly listen to its head coach when it comes to the quarterback position, but Hurts doesn’t have to sell Sirianni alone. He also has to sell GM Howie Roseman and owner Jeffrey Lurie.
Get ready for an offseason of quarterback questions.
“I can’t say enough good things about Jalen, the person and the player, so I feel good about him,” Sirianni said. I know again this was not the game any of us will be satisfied with me, him, several guys in that football team, but I am very happy with how he has come this year, and the leader he is in this football team .
