ECB provides update on racism cricket to DCMS committee in January





The England and Wales Cricket Board will update MPs next week on progress in tackling the sports racism crisis. The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee released a report last week calling on the ECB to either clean up its action on racism or limit the public funding it receives. The committee called on the ECB to develop core indicators to measure its progress and to report to the committee on a quarterly basis, and representatives from the governing body are now due to appear on 25 January. < style="display:block;padding-top:71.5162%"/> The ECB, and its CEO Tom Harrison, has been asked to update MEPs on the organizations’ progress in fighting racism (Hollie Adams/PA) (PA wire) Executives from four county clubs, including Yorkshire, have also been called as witnesses. Yorkshire chairman Lord Patel first addressed the committee on 16 November, the same day that the county’s former player Azeem Rafiq gave harrowing testimony about the abuse he suffered over two spells at the club. Lord Patel will be joined by the chairmen of Middlesex, Hampshire and Glamorgan, the committee said. MPs will question Lord Patel about the progress made in Yorkshire since he succeeded Roger Hutton in November, and about the significant changes to staff and procedures he has made. < style="display:block;padding-top:69.0557%"/> Lord Patel will update the DCMS committee on progress he has made in changing staff and procedures in Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA wire) Patel can also expect questions about the continued role of the Colin Graves Trust in Yorkshire after Hutton told MPs in November that the trustees had blocked his bid to remove former chief executive Mark Arthur and former cricket director Martyn Moxon from the board. . The DCMS committee chair, Julian Knight, told the PA news agency last week that he did not believe Yorkshire should host international matches at Headingley until the Trusts role in the county was resolved. Knight also said the jury disagreed with the ECB and its CEO Tom Harrison Harrison appeared before the committee on the same day as Patel and Rafiq, and since then his organization has developed a game-wide 12-point plan to tackle discrimination. It is expected that the district presidents will be asked about that, along with their club approach to diversity and the way the sport is regulated. Sports Secretary Nigel Huddleston told the committee in November that independent regulation of sports was the nuclear option if it couldn’t get its house in order on the matter. Harrison also said the board review, which is part of the 12-point plan, will look at whether independent regulation is required.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/cricket/ecb-dcms-yorkshire-mps-tom-harrison-b1994537.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos