Transfer of Oregon, mobile native DJ James commits to Auburn





Another former Oregon player from the state of Alabama has committed to Auburn. Former Ducks cornerback DJ James, a Mobile resident who entered the transfer portal last month, announced on Sunday afternoon that he will be transferring to Auburn. James joins defensive lineman Jayson Jones as former Oregon players to join the Tigers this offseason. Read more Maroon football: Auburn Freshman Lee Hunter Enters Transfer Portal Former Auburn Defensive Lineman on his way to South Alabama Caden Story wins 2A Lineman of the Year, and yes, he’s still committed to Auburn James, a former three-star recruit from Fort Spanish, signed with Oregon as part of the 2019 recruiting class, which was ranked seventh in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The 6-foot, 185-pound cornerback appeared in 32 games during his three seasons in Oregon, totaling 72 tackles, six pass breakups and a pair of interceptions. He appeared in all 13 games as a true freshman in 2019 and made 10 tackles that season. As a sophomore, he played in all seven Oregons games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. Last season, he saw the field in 12 games and made one start in the secondary for the Ducks. James racked up 46 tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups — all career highlights. Now he will join an Auburn secondary looking to replace his top corner, All-American Roger McCreary. James is one of four new cornerback signings for Auburn this offseason, which also signed the nation’s No. 1 junior college cornerback, Keionte Scott, and four-star aspiring freshmen JD Rhym and Austin Ausberry during the early signing period. That group will join a cornerbacks room that already has returning starter Nehemiah Pritchett and veteran staffers Jaylin Simpson and Ro Torrence. Tom Green is an Auburn beat reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @Tomas_Verde.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.al.com/auburnfootball/2022/01/oregon-transfer-mobile-native-dj-james-commits-to-auburn.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos