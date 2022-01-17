Sports
Craig Tiley and Tennis Australia created an exemption system that many saw as a process to initiate Novak Djokovic | Australian Open 2022
AThe Australian Open issued a statement at 8:06 p.m. on Sunday. Tennis Australia respects the decision of the federal court, it read. According to the Grand Slam rules, the number 1 position in the draw is filled by a lucky loser. The updated schedule for Monday, January 17, can be viewed at ausopen.com. We look forward to a competitive and exciting 2022 Australian Open and wish all players the best of luck.
It took tournament organizers 134 minutes to tweet these 58 words of nothingness, the antithesis to the drama of recent weeks.
Novak Djokovic’s bid to get his visa back was officially rejected at 5:52 p.m. and the world No. 1 was said to have been at Melbourne airport before the governing body publicly admitted that he would indeed leave the country. The communication could just as well have come by carrier pigeon.
Maybe that was the intention? Ignore it and it will disappear. Pretend that the federal court hadn’t just taken the extraordinary step of sitting down on a Sunday in January and broadcasting itself on YouTube to resolve a barely imaginable scandal it had helped cause, and then quietly sign off. Wave a perfunctory goodbye, walk out of the room and stroll to Melbourne Park as if the first grand slam of 2022 wasn’t completely overshadowed by an ethical, legal and diplomatic hot mess.
Djokovic has left, but the hangover from his temporary presence is being felt strongly on the first day of the tournament, and the wider ramifications will continue for some time to come, in an Australian election year and amid concerns from migration law experts that his deportation set a dangerous precedent for more deportations on political grounds.
Djokovic himself has become the unwitting personification not only of the anti-vaccine sentiment, but also of the appalling mistreatment of asylum seekers and refugees in Australia, and the confusing and sometimes contradictory pandemic response.
When it comes specifically to the status of the country’s premier international sporting event, Tennis Australia still has questions beyond the brief statement. Chief among these is the role of its chief executive, Craig Tiley, who, by seeking a loophole to accommodate an unvaccinated player on the hunt for a record 21st grand slam title, made Djokovic taller. than the tournament that Tiley directs.
Even now, political finger-pointing by the parties involved means that some of the facts related to the case remain in dispute. What we do know is that the medical exemption granted to Djokovic and approved by separate expert panels from Tennis Australia and Victorian Government was not approved by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (Atagi).
Tiley had been informed in writing on more than one occasion by the federal government that a recent Covid infection that Djokovic easily contracted in mid-December was not an acceptable reason not to be fully vaccinated when attempting to enter Australia without quarantine.
In late November, Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt stated in a letter that people who have contracted Covid within six months and wish to enter Australia from abroad and have not received two doses of a TGA-approved or recognized vaccine will not be considered fully vaccinated. are considered .
Admittedly, Tennis Australia pushed for greater clarity on the sometimes obscure Atagi guidelines and also sought the help of the Home Office to prevent players from being turned over at the airport if they had the wrong documentation.
It spent months trying to negotiate the complexities of Australia’s federal and state bureaucracies and their differing policies. In the end it turned out to be a gamble.
Mainly because there is a lot of conflicting information all the time, we spoke to Home Affairs every week, we spoke to all parts of government to make sure we were doing the right thing and the right process with these exceptions, Tiley told Nine three days after Djokovic was detained at the airport. The conflicting information, and the conflicting information we received, was due to the changing environment. We are in a challenging environment.
These are the known facts, but facts don’t always measure mood, and Tiley misread the room on this point.
By establishing the exemption process in the first place, Tennis Australia has co-opted a problem bigger than sport. The move invalidated both the Victorian government’s vaccine mandate for all professional athletes and the Victorian peoples’ challenging experiences with the pandemic.
The outraged public reaction to Djokovic’s ill-fated Instagram post shows just how much this was the case. These personal hardships also raised questions a year ago about the benefits of hosting the 2021 tournament, which welcomed international players and their entourage despite Australia’s harsh border closures. This final blow comes with a Djokovic-flavored kick.
The blame can be placed on a number of parties with varying degrees of seriousness, depending on which side of this polarizing affair you’re on. Tiley does not escape such an investigation and his role is now threatened. In recent months he spoke regularly with Djokovic and was open about this dialogue. By doing so, he has at the very least constructed the outside perception, true or not, that the medical exemption process was in fact a Djokovic process that wouldn’t have been set just for lower profile players.
This is offensive to many tennis fans. It must feel worse for tennis players.
The result is a long-lasting stain on the years-opening major, undermining a glowing reputation Tiley himself has built over decades.
He has painstakingly earned a lot of trust and respect over the years, but allegations of favoritism have now tainted that good faith.
