Sports
Women’s college hockey rankings: Harvard rises in the latest Power 10
Last weekend in women’s hockey was marred by many cancellations and postponements. After all, it’s COVID times.
Yet there were still enough matches for a fresh Power 10 ranking. A meteor could hit the earth and I would still find a way to rank the top 10 teams after the weekend.
Of the top 10 teams, Harvard had arguably the best weekend with a win over another ranked team.
Let’s dive into the rankings.
1. Wisconsin (18-1-2) | Previous: 1
No surprise here. Wisconsin is the best team in the country, despite the series against St. Thomas being postponed last weekend.
However, since the last Power 10 was released, the Badgers have crushed Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 15-1. There were no hat-tricks, but Wisconsin had five players register multi-goal nights: Maddi Wheeler, Nicole LaMantia, Daryl Watts, Grace Shirley and Makenna Webster.
The Badgers are scheduled to play in Minnesota next weekend.
2. Northeast (19-2-1) | Previous: 2
The Huskies remain at No. 2 this week after beating Boston University 3-1 last weekend. Unfortunately, their game against New Hampshire was postponed the day before, so there’s only one game left.
Northeastern had no problem with the Terriers, beating them 47-18 and receiving goals from senior forward Chloe Aurard, senior forward Mia Brown and senior Alina Mueller. Star goalkeeper Aerin Frankel also had a great day, stopping 17 of 18 shots.
Next on the agenda for the Huskies is a date with Boston College next Tuesday.
3. Ohio State (17-3-0) | Previous: 3
The Buckeyes fell victim to a canceled series with St. Cloud State last weekend. Even without playing games, Ohio State still ranks #1 in goals scored in all college hockey with 109.
FOLLOW THE ACTION: View all results of this weekend
The state of Ohio is scheduled to host Minnesota Duluth for a series next weekend.
4. Minnesota (17-6-1) | Previous: 4
The Golden Gophers skated to a weekend split with Minnesota State, crushing the Mavericks 7-2 in the first game and losing 5-4 in overtime the next day.
Redshirt senior forward Amy Potomak recorded a big game in victory, with a hat-trick. Sophomore Audrey Wethington took the most of that hat-trick, assisting on each of Potomak’s goals. Senior forward Savannah Norcross also added three assists in the win.
BoBo loves January! It’s her seventh goal of the month so far pic.twitter.com/WDMLPzWfvt
Minnesota Women’s Hockey (@GopherWHockey) January 15, 2022
In Game 2, Minnesota handily defeated Minnesota State 45-32. Senior striker Abigail Boreen scored two goals and senior striker Taylor Heise added three assists.
Next up is a huge matchup with Wisconsin this weekend. That will definitely shake up the rankings.
5. Clarkson (17-2-3) | Previous: 5
The Golden Knights remain at number 5 after their jump in the rankings last week. Unfortunately, their matches against Cornell and Colgate were postponed last weekend.
Clarkson is scheduled to host RPI and Union next weekend.
6. Quinnipiac (15-3-3) | Previous: 6
The Bobcats’ only game this weekend, which should have been against RPI, was postponed. However, Quinnipiac will be in action on Monday night at Union.
This is followed by a weekend road trip to Dartmouth and Harvard.
7. Minnesota Duluth (13-7-0) | Previous: 8
Minnesota Duluth had a great weekend, beating Bemidji State with 8-2 and 3-0 wins.
In Game 1, the Bulldogs got multi-goal games from Redshirt senior Naomi Rogge, sophomore forward Katie Davis and fifth-year forward Anna Klein. Rogge and Klein also both scored in the 3-0 win, with junior defender Taylor Stewart also scoring one.
A look back at our Hockey Hits back game with @SophiesSquad. #BulldogLand pic.twitter.com/rpyIhmDzxQ
UMD Women’s Hockey (@UMDWHockey) January 16, 2022
Bulldogs netminder Emma Soderberg shutout an impressive 28-save in the 3-0 win.
Minnesota Duluth is scheduled to travel to Ohio state this weekend to clash with the Buckeyes. Like Wisconsin-Minnesota, that’s also going to be a huge streak when it comes to these rankings.
8. Harvard (11-5-0) | Previous: 10
The Crimson are jumping the most this week after two big wins last weekend, most notably against then No. 8 Yale.
After crushing Brown, 5-1, on Friday, Harvard hosted Yale on Saturday and took the 3-1 win despite an outshot, 21-17.
Senior defender Kate Glover got Harvard on the board early in the first game, then fellow senior defender Emma Buckles extended the lead in the power play shortly after. That turned out to be the eventual game winner.
Goalkeeper Becky Dutton was excellent in the net, stopping 20 of the 21 shots that went her way.
Nice stop from Dutton in the net to keep us up front.
Harvard 2 | Yale 1
P3 | 15:50
Watch: https://t.co/gpnN0IQswG #GoCrimson #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/JRnzr4NGxF
Harvard W Hockey (@HarvardWHockey) January 15, 2022
Harvard looks set to stay warm this Tuesday as Dartmouth is held.
9. Colgate (16-4-1) | Previous: 7
While Colgate’s game against Clarkson was postponed on Saturday, it still played against St. Lawrence on Sunday, scoring a thrilling 2-1 win in overtime.
Freshman forward Neena Brick tipped one into the St. Lawrence net with 37 seconds left to tie the score at 1-1. Then, about two and a half minutes into OT, junior striker Kaitlyn O’Donohoe scored to win it for the Raiders.
O’DONOHOE CALLS GAME! RADERS WIN! pic.twitter.com/mX0a1WXMmf
Colgate Women’s Hockey (@ColgateWIH) January 16, 2022
Colgate drops just two places because Minnesota Duluth and Harvard had such good weekends.
BEST OF THE BEST: These are the top players of the first half
Next up is a matchup with Cornell on Tuesday and then road games against Yale and Brown this weekend.
10. Yale (11-4-1) | Previous: 9
The Bulldogs fall back one spot after their loss to Harvard. On the plus side, they scored a 4-2 win over Dartmouth the night before.
In the win, sophomore Elle Hartje, senior Tess Dettling, senior Greta Skarzynski and freshman Anna Bargman all scored goals, with Bargman being the eventual game winner midway through the third period.
Yale looks set to get back on track this Tuesday when it hosts Sacred Heart.
