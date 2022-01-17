Legault plans to file anti-vax tax bill next month

Prime Minister François Legault said on Sunday evening that his government of coalition Avenir Qubec plans to submit a bill to the National Assembly in early February that sets out his plan to tax Quebecers who refuse to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
People who refuse to be vaccinated place a huge burden on health care, Legault told host Guy A. Lepage on Canada’s popular radio show Tout le monde en parle.
This is to protect older Quebecers, who make up the majority of people hospitalized with complications from COVID-19.
France’s President Emmanuel Macron, faced with an increase in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant, said this month he wanted to anger French citizens who refuse to be vaccinated by forcing them out of the country’s public areas. .
When Lepage asked Legault if his goal is to do the same, the prime minister replied that his goal is to give unvaccinated Quebecers an incentive to get vaccinated.
He said the vaccination passport, which will be extended to major retail stores Monday, is one way and the other is a law regulating a tax on unvaccinated Quebecers.
He said it is important for people to be informed about the consequences of staying unvaccinated: They represent 10 percent of the population but 50 percent of patients in hospital intensive care units.
Also, unvaccinated Quebecers with COVID-19 are responsible for surgeries and other necessary procedures are being postponed, he said.
The goal is to do everything possible to push people to get vaccinated.
Lepage asked how to determine if someone has been vaccinated.
That will be part of the bill, Legault said.
He said all three opposition parties would be consulted on the bill.
Lepage also asked Legault whether former public health director Horacio Arruda, who stepped down earlier this month, was a sacrificial lamb.
I think he has done an extraordinary job, said the Prime Minister. He is a skilled person who has provided an excellent service to Quebecers.
But after 22 months, he said, it was time to bring someone with new energy.
